6 Hong Kong-based brands creating international buzz

Think Hong Kong labels, and you’ll call to mind the geniuses who have market leaders for decades. However, many home-grown brands such as Casetify and Hypebeast, have broken into the international spotlight.

Brands have increased their reach multiple folds with the advent of social media and growing digital retailers. This allowed many home-grown brands to bridge cultures and blur borders. They are creating a cultural dialogue between Hong Kong and the world channeling their eternal inspiration. So, we look at the home-grown Hong Kong brands the globe has patronised because they are downright incredible!

Home-grown Hong Kong brands that are globally renowned

Casetify

The cult-favourite tech accessories brand, Casetify, is a Hong Kong-based brand. When Ronald Yeung and Wesley Ng first launched in 2011, it specialised in something no one else was doing. They personalised phone cases using Instagram photos. Today, the tech accessory giant collaborates with major fashion houses (read: Saint Laurent and Vetements). For millions worldwide, Casetify is the first choice to dress their AirPods, MacBooks, and phones. The brand is favoured by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASETiFY Hong Kong (@casetify_hk)

Hypebeast

What crosses your mind when you think of Hypebeast? If it is hipsters wearing Off-Whites and Yeezys, we don’t blame you! What began as a fashion, lifestyle, art and culture website by Kevin Ma in 2006 is now a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle. For over 15 years, Hypebeast has been on a mission to share the most authentic aspect of culture around the globe. As a result, it boasts a community of 32.4 million social media followers across categories spanning fashion, arts, design, luxury, sports, technology, and more. The brand also launched an e-commerce extension HBX, for fans to shop the latest trends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast)

9gag

Memes have become an indispensable part of our lives, isn’t it? Founded by five University of Hong Kong alums in 2009, 9gag is now one of the world’s largest meme communities on the internet. They have over 200 million followers across all social networks. So, what started as a side project for them is now an internet phenomenon. In case you are wondering why the name “9gag”, here’s the reason: 9gag derived its name from the Cantonese slang “gau (搞) gag”, which means “telling a lame joke”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag)

Twemco

While our smartphones have the power to do it all, you’d agree that sometimes it’s nice to reconnect with an actual timepiece. And, when it comes to the signature flip clocks, Twemco takes away the crown. Founded in 1956 in Hong Kong, Twemco is the world’s leading manufacturer of fully automatic flip clocks. In addition, the Hong Kong-based manufacturer has taken pride in crafting automatic perpetual calendar digital watches for over 50 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWEMCO (@twemcostore)

CLOT

CLOT is one of Hong Kong’s most well-known fashion imprints to expand into the global market. The brand has been making headlines with collaborations with brands like Nike, Bearbrick, PORTER, Adidas, Rimowa, Levi’s, and Polo, to name a few. The label’s success is primarily attributed to founder Edison Chen who also launched the retail platform Juice. Juice has stores in Los Angeles, Honolulu, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and several more in China. Many fans queue up at these stores to get their hands on the exclusive drops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLOT (@clot)

Unspun

Unspun is leading the conversation on eco-friendly design and is set to change the world and how you shop. Co-founded in 2017 by Walden Lam, Unspun creates exceptionally priced, custom-fit jeans that eliminate textile waste. Each pair of exceptionally priced jeans is created on-demand using in-house 3D body scanning technology and a 3D weaving machine. Besides, no trimmings, off-cuts, or inventories are needed because the jeans are bespoke. Unspun has stores in San Francisco and Hong Kong, along with spaces in London and Amsterdam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by unspun™ (@unspun.io)

(All image credits: casetify/Instagram)