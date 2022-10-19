Hong Kong sound healer Malbert Lee on wellness, relaxation and being a lululemon ambassador

We love all these good (and calming) sound healing vibrations!

Nowadays, self-care is non-negotiable. Many of us end our 9-to-5 days by binge watching Netflix. Others decompress with a full-on mindfulness routine. Award-winning sound healer and lululemon ambassador, Malbert Lee, falls into the latter, more disciplined, category. Often, he turns to meditation and Kundalini yoga to soothe his soul — an inward focus quite unconventional when he began his wellness journey ten years ago.

This may surprise you: Malbert once worked in banking. At the time, he lacked tools to deal with stress and experienced nightmares. “I would dream about work constantly, even waking up tired as if I worked all night in my dream,” Lee admits. Turning a new leaf, Malbert found happiness as a flight attendant, later reigniting an old love for yoga. Sound healing, Malbert shares, was the last piece to his wellness puzzle, improving ongoing sleep difficulties and eventually, becoming his calling.

Malbert’s teaching embodies his own quest to find what works best for him. “I believe that you can create something more practical, more efficient, without making it too complicated. That is my style — going with my intuition, going with the flow.” Today, he brings together self-developed techniques with learnings from 18 professional trainings with top practitioners across the globe. A balance of Himalayan singing bowls, crystal singing bowls and gong, his sound alchemy helps to gently lull the mind and body into deep states of relaxation and meditation.

For World Mental Health Day, we zen’d out with Malbert to discuss the benefits of sound healing, easy ways to explore it first at home and how he is proud to be a lululemon ambassador.

His final advice for those of us who are new to sound healing?

“Breath, surrender, let it go. Trust in the sound that is here to help.”

Courtesy of Malbert Lee

What is sound healing?

Sound therapy is both a meditative and relaxing experience. The body resonates with vibrations generated from sound sources, helping to remove physical or energetic blockages. At the same time, it slows down brain waves, allowing the body to go into a deeply peaceful state which promotes relaxation and rejuvenation.

Why sound healing over other forms of meditation?

Breathwork is great, but there is certain physical effort to it. With sound meditation, all you need to do is simply be in any posture you like and use your ears to listen. For guided meditation, it is effective if you like a practitioner’s expression or script. If you don’t like the pace or find the voice distracting, it can be difficult to follow.

Sound meditation is so simple. The moment you hear a single “ding” or gong sound, it instantly captures whatever your mind is going through and takes you away from it. People with hearing impairments can also benefit from the vibrations.

You use an array of gong, crystal and Himalayan singing bowls in your sessions. Why use a combination?

I use a combination because I love them all!

Metal bowls are very grounding with more masculine energy. Crystal bowls are elevating, uplifting, feminine, more yin. Together, they create a sense of balance.

Gong is very powerful, like a power reset, changing one’s state of consciousness very quickly. It can help you go into a deep meditation or relaxation state.

I started infusing all these instruments together because each has a different character, frequency, vibration, feeling. In group classes, some people like bowl, some like gong, some are not sure what they need. I have all these sounds to cater to these different purposes.

What about the structure of your sessions? How do you decide to play one instrument over the other?

I design sessions usually around a theme or how clients like it. If I have a few classes in a week, some regulars only like singing bowls so I have a session only for singing bowls. Some clients love gong, so of course, I only play gong.

For sound journeys, I like to use multiple instruments. All instruments are played in no particular order. It is really about what’s in the moment, the energy I feel from the room, space, people’s stress levels. This requires experience to understand what people need and I just follow that intuition to play.

What do you recommend for intimidated newcomers? Can they experience the benefits of sound healing at home?

Anyone can do sound healing at home! Start with Spotify, find a soundtrack that you like. Sit by the beach, listen to some ocean sounds. Find nature, look for a quiet spot. Just listen.

Tibetan monks actively practice sound meditation. I’ve been to workshops with some great teachers who share that anything you listen to can be practiced on as sound meditation. Just pay attention without any judgment, without any criticism. Try to find something more neutral not emotional, avoid Adele or any heart breaking songs.

Of course, an in-person experience is ideal. Find someone who is properly trained. Know their experience. After all, your consciousness is in the practitioners’ hands.

It is possible that fear may arise during initial sound healing sessions. How can one overcome this in the moment?

Breathe! Sometimes we hold onto our breath without knowing it. Surrender! Sound helps us release certain emotions and traumas within ourselves that are stored in the nervous system at a cellular level. Sometimes the sound can help us release it. Personally, I have cried in sessions and felt certain emotions coming out.

If there is physical discomfort, I suggest one to sit up, breathe, but don’t leave the space. Sound healing classes have a flow. You wouldn’t leave in the middle of a massage!

If you get frightened, open your eyes. Look at the person playing. Just appreciate the practitioner like it is a performance. Once you feel ready, close your eyes and enjoy the experience.

Courtesy of Malbert Lee

How do you practice self-care?

How practitioners take care of themselves is very important as their actions will have a direct impact on the participant’s wellbeing in a session. Personally, I have my energy and yoga practice. I also get energy from the [sound healing] instruments. This is why I love what I do, I can practice all day long.

My longest performance was at The Peninsula ‘Art in Resonance’ in 2018, I performed for almost four hours straight just playing one gong. At the end of the night, I felt so energised. I was buzzing with energy. There were over 400 guests going in and out. People normally think “that’s a lot of energy” and “it could be draining!”, but no. I have my gong. It is my protector and my working buddy.

A pivotal point in your journey was becoming a lululemon ambassador. What brand values resonate with you?



The brand is always evolving. Yet, the priority is still its people. My intention with sound healing is not about me, it’s never about me. The world is so fast paced. People are stressed and I just want to make a positive impact. I don’t know how to sing, I can’t write songs but I can make sounds that can heal and relax people so they can be more peaceful with themselves and with the people around them.

This is also why I love lululemon’s community classes and its focus on equality. Ambassadors come in all shapes and sizes, from all walks of life, not necessarily just fitness coaches — even sound healers can be part of it!

They are also very supportive of those just starting on their personal teaching journeys. They help them grow. Growing together! That’s why I really love being part of the brand.



Malbert teaches regularly at The Yoga Room, Ikigai and Mindful Studio. Along with an array of group, private and corporate sound healing offerings, he also hosts singing bowl training workshops for those looking to take their practice a step further.

For more information and his updated schedule, check out his website and follow his instagram.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Malbert Lee)