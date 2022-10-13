These are the most beautiful yoga studios in Hong Kong

More than just a form of exercise, yoga offers a sense of calm and peace of mind for these fast-paced times. Better yet when the backdrop adds to that side effect of zen.

There is no shortage of yoga studios in Hong Kong, with devotees to the practice distilling into sub-categories such as aerial and trapeze to even infrared light varieties. With so many choices, it’s only natural to want a studio that looks as good as it can make us feel.

From sun-drenched boutique studios to yoga rooms that stretch into the great outdoors, scroll down below to discover the most beautiful yoga studios in Hong Kong.

Be Earth

(Image credit: Be Earth Studio)

Be Earth offers much more beyond just its repertoire of yoga classes (running the gamut of aerial, yin to vinyasa flow and more) with its sustainable messaging, airy interiors and love for hanging plants. A calm haven in the dense hub of Central, the studio stresses the importance of breathwork, with curved ceilings for a spacious feeling and luminous lighting to match.

Address: Be Earth, 2/F, On Building, 162 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong,

Phone: +852 2833 5323

Kita Yoga

(Image credit: Kita Yoga)

Founded by former high-strung investment banker turned yoga instructor Nikita Ramchandani, Kita Yoga aims for a community vibe, reflected in the studio’s cosy, calm and collected aesthetic. The large glass door to its naturally bright yoga studio opens out fully to add a sense of airiness, an extra treat at the end of your stretch session, where you can soak up all the stillness while laid out in savasana.

Address: Kita Yoga, 1 U Lam Terrace Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9159 6190

Ikigai

(Image courtesy of IKIGAI)

Forgoing the light and airy spaces yoga studios typically favour, this boutique yoga centre in Tsim Sha Tsui features ochre orange walls inspired by the robes of spiritual monks. The studio revolves around the Japanese concept of ikigai, meaning ‘a reason for being.’ Its brightly coloured environment provides a momentary reprieve from the grey walls of office life, and its lack of mirrors ensures your focus stays on nothing more than your mindfulness.

Address: Ikigai, Unit 1207, Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong,

Phone: +852 9013 3701

Pure Yoga (Star Street Precinct)

(Image courtesy of PURE Yoga)

One of the most established yoga brands in Hong Kong, Pure Yoga boasts 12 locations throughout the city — its members get to practise beachside from Repulse Bay or against handpainted murals at newer city studios such as at Pacific Place. The Pure Yoga at Wan Chai’s Starstreet Precinct features a rare rooftop yoga studio — a leafy oasis perfect for practising when it’s nice out. Inside, you can expect all the luxe amenities and elegant interiors of the fitness franchise, with inspired artwork adorning the walls for a beautiful backdrop to your poses.

Address: Pure Yoga, various locations including: 3-19 Wing Fung Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 8200 8208

Fivelements Habitat

(Image courtesy of Fivelements Habitat Hong Kong)

Hong Kong’s outpost for Bali’s spa retreat Fivelements is a retreat from the pace of the city — high above Causeway Bay. This exquisite integrated wellness centre offers yoga, a wide array of meditative ‘sacred arts’ and plant-based dining to nourish your body holistically. Accents of bamboo and warm lighting invoke a calm atmosphere, allowing you to achieve mindful alignment by way of movement, sound, and diet whilst there.

Address: Fivelements Habitat, Level 13A, Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3106 2112

Flowga Studio

(Image courtesy of Flowga Studio)

Dressed in black — unusual for a yoga studio — this stylish, beat-thumping venue in the heart of Central specialises in hot yoga, with an airy indoor space that opens out onto a platform reminiscent of a Japanese rock garden. While the open-air layout provides relief at the end of a sweaty session from the detoxifying heat (provided by the unique infrared heating panels), it’s also particularly lovely during candlelit yoga classes.

Address: Flowga Studio, Unit F, 1/F, Winner Building, 37 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9129 1366

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

(Image courtesy of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental/Facebook)

Light wooden tones and geometric shapes create a sense of serenity for this yoga studio situated in one of Hong Kong’s most iconic hotels. Whether you’re here for vacation or a resident of the city, the light-filled rooms in this studio supercharges your flow to make the most of your yoga experience.

Address: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong,

Phone: +852 2132 0188

(Header image credit: Flowga Studio)