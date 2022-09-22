5 hot tips for working out in the sweltering Hong Kong heat

With the Hong Kong summer temperatures continuing on into autumn, Ultimate Performance gym manager Dhaval Dhruva offers five tips for working out in the blistering heat.

According to the figures, July was Hong Kong’s hottest ever month, breaking 11 weather records. Temps in August were also sweltering, and the city has already broken September records for heat. Yeah. It’s hot.

And during these hotter months, you may see fitness influencers posting glossy pictures on their social media platforms of themselves exercising outdoors in insanely hot weather. But what’s safe and what’s not? Can you exercise outdoors when the sun is blazing down upon you?

The short and simple answer is… it depends! If you’re not able to exercise in an indoor, air-conditioned gym, then of course you can still exercise outdoors. Many people get a double burst of endorphins from not only working out, but doing so outdoors and in nature. But, in searing temperatures, you do need to be sensible.

Here are my top tips for how to workout safely in such high temperatures.

5 tips for working out in the heat

1. Timing is everything — workout when it’s cooler

If it fits in with your schedule, then it is preferable to exercise outdoors early in the morning or later in the evening. That is going to be a lot less taxing than crunching out a session in the midday heat. The sun is strongest between 10am-3pm, so it is best to train either side of this period. When exercising in hot weather, your body is working overtime to keep your body in a normal temperature range (hello sweat patches!).

Training outside in the morning will also give you the added benefit of getting in some sunlight before midday, which will improve your circadian rhythms and is a massively under-utilised tool for improving sleep.

In fact, as long as it is done sensibly and with the proper precautions, exercising in warm weather can help you sleep. We all know that horrible feeling when it is so warm in your bedroom that you toss and turn all night — “I’m too hot to sleep!” Sound familiar? Exercising in the day can keep you energized during the working day and have a positive impact on your body clock so that you can get a restful night’s sleep.

2. If in doubt, check with a doctor

Before embarking on an exercise programme, it is always advisable to seek approval from a doctor. This is especially true when exercising in such high temperatures. If you have any medical conditions, or you are pregnant, you will need to take extra care in a heatwave, so it is worth getting the sign-off from your doctor before you exercise outdoors.

3. Find a gym

If you are nervous about the impact of working out when it is so hot, then it makes sense to join a gym (ahem, like Ultimate Performance!), where you can train in a temperature-controlled environment. All Hong Kong gyms will have decent air-conditioning, which will be a welcome relief for those who know what it is like to try and exercise in the outdoors when the weather is so warm.

4. Drink plenty of water

The most obvious tip is hydration. Hydration, hydration, hydration! Please stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. And I do mean water, not sugary energy drinks. If you can, look to drink high-quality but low calorie products that contain electrolytes, such as Aquarius Zero and Pocari Sweat Ion water, which will help to maintain your hydration levels. Weigh yourself before and after exercise to know how much water weight you’ve lost, and then aim to drink a little more than you’ve lost.

5. Consider the type of exercise you’re planning to do

Exercise can mean different things to different people. For example, a leisurely walk in the sunshine is a great way to burn calories and enjoy the good weather, without putting your body under a lot of strain. On the other hand, if you’re planning to smash out an ultra-intense cardio workout, or run the quickest 10km you’ve ever ran in your life and elevate your sweat levels, that might not be advisable in soaring temperatures. If you’re outside, stick to shaded areas where possible, particularly if you can’t exercise either early in the morning or later in the evening.

Stop if you feel faint, or have cramps, or something doesn’t feel right. It’s not worth pushing through those barriers when it’s so hot, and you could do yourself harm or injury. Save the high-intensity exercises for cooler days, and be sensible!

Dhaval Dhruva is the gym manager and senior personal trainer at Ultimate Performance Hong Kong Gym.