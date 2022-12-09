How to incorporate Pantone color of the year 2023 in your wardrobe

Vivid, dynamic and bursting with life and energy, Viva Magenta 18-1750 is the Pantone color of the year 2023. Descending from the red family, this nuanced crimson tone is a beautiful carmine red that’s a harbinger of strength, vigor and optimistic celebration. With symbolism and meaning that’s deep rooted in the nature and the future, Viva Magenta is the color to revel in right now and we’re here to guide you how.

Every year, Pantone Color Institute introduces a color for the next year that’s influenced by industries such as entertainment, fashion, art, travelling and design and factors including lifestyles, playstyles and socio-economic conditions. This color of the year further influences the upcoming trends, product development and purchasing decisions throughout industries. And writing a new narrative that befits the ongoing unconventional times is an equally unconventional shade, Viva Magenta that symbolises braveness and fearlessness while also promoting joy and optimism.

Image Credit: Pantone

The Pantone color of the year 2023 was introduced on 2 December 2023 across Pantone’s social media platforms alongside an immersive art experience in collaboration with ARTECHOUSE during Art Besal, Miami Beach, Miami.

Furthermore, describing the depths of the shade, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Color Institute shared how “it is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.” And while the shade’s exuberance promises joy and and unrestrained self-expression, it will also make for a statement-making addition to your wardrobe.

From gorgeous apparel and footwear to a tasteful assortment of handbags, jewels and accessories like scarves and belts, your wardrobe deserves the vivaciousness of this color. And our shopping guide will aid you do just that with some of the choicest pieces that we’ve shortlisted for you.

Here’s how to incorporate Pantone color of the year 2023 Viva Magenta in your wardrobe

Voguish apparel

The red and pink family makes as much a happening color palette for men as it does for women. Ranging from subtle and soothing shades to bright and peppy tones, such colors deserves a space in your closet. And Viva Magenta makes for an enchanting one at that. Striking and attention-grabbing without looking garish, this shade will surely have you looking your stylish best and in sync with the emerging trend.

And it’s time to turn up the heat with footwear that oozes with ornate elegance and spiritedness owing to a captivating hue like Viva Magenta. Be it a pair of uber cool sneakers, comfortable flats or dazzling heels, splurging on a pair (or two) in this color will not fail you. Not to forget how this also makes for a stunning winter hue that your shoe closet will be incomplete without.

Statement bags

One can never have enough bags. More so, with the Pantone color of the year now making waves, it’s just the right time to go all out there and invest in a luxurious piece that’s a sartorial blend of gorgeousness and boldness. Be it a compact messenger or sling bag, a classy work bag or an out-and-about tote, the options are aplenty so, go upgrade your bag closet right away.

Tasteful accessories

If you love accessorizing your outfits with scarves and mufflers, quirky caps and hats or ties and bow-ties, think out-of-the-box and opt for pieces that are fashioned in this stunning hue. They’ll elevate your fit a notch above and lend a distinctive edge to your look for sure. Pair them with neutral-toned ensembles or opt for a tone-on-tone fit, styling them would be easy and versatile.

Glittering jewels

If jewels are your best friend too, how about investing in statement pieces that are encrusted with blingy magenta-hued stones or dazzling rubies? Ruby is popularly recognized as the queen of gemstones and if you haven’t already reveled in their glory, now is the time to spoil yourself with jewels boasting of the enigmatic color that Viva Magenta is.

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Pantone)