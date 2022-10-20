Best things to do when you are stuck indoors on a rainy day

Whether it’s a storm or an unexpected downpour, the weather can quickly leave us feeling restless while stuck indoors. When it’s wet, to step outside, you’ll hear echoes of “I’m bored!”.

Just because it’s pouring does NOT mean you must stay curled under your covers and mindlessly scroll your Instagram feed. There are better ways to seize the day and endless options waiting for your attention. If you’re out of ideas after coping up inside for days, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve come up with boredom-busting indoor activities in Hong Kong to stay entertained indoors when it rains. Save this list!

Best indoor activities in Hong Kong

Go for some retail therapy

Whether it is shopping, people watching, or food courts, you’re always in for a fun time in a mall. The K11 Musea is a one-stop destination for luxury and beauty brands and lifestyle stores. You can also have a gourmet meal in one of the world-class restaurants and eateries.

Hit up a local brewery

You don’t need sunshine to enjoy a crisp local beer. Some breweries in Hong Kong, like Hong Kong Beer Co and Yardly Brothers, offer behind-the-scenes tours so you can spend your afternoon learning how beer is made while you polish off a pint.

Get artsy in a painting class

Signing up for a painting class can be the much-needed stress buster you need. Hong Kong is packed with art classes ranging from traditional oil painting to the latest digital software. Once you are done, take your masterpiece home and add it to your decor collection.

Enjoy a high tea

Give Meghan and Kate a run for their money while sipping high tea with your best friend in Hong Kong. Complete with delicious desserts and exotic tea, high tea spots like the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe and the Marco Polo Hong Kong hotel are worthy of making it on the ‘gram.

Belt it out at karaoke

Karaoke nights can incredibly cathartic. The jams and a heavy tequila act like instant therapy. Boo Bar, Neway and Red Mr are the city’s most prominent purveyors of karaoke. So, on a rainy day, grab the mic and have a crack.

Go ice-skating

Hitting an indoor rink for some skating is a super fantastic date idea and an excellent way to trick yourself into exercising without realizing it. Hong Kong Bun’s2020 is the largest indoor roller-skating rink. Skaters can also fuel up in the dinner area.

Splurge on a meal at a fancy restaurant

We are sure that there are many restaurants in Hong Kong you can’t stop Insta-stalking. So now is your chance to walk in and grab a seat at some of the most Insta-worthy restaurants.

Get your learning at Go Museum

Use your next rainy free day to immerse yourself in some art and history. Visit Go Museum showcasing various exhibits using light and shadow art. In addition, you can have an exclusive digital art experience in the mirrored rooms and special visual effects.

Best rainy day activities to do at home

Create a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music

With the already moody weather, it’s the perfect time to absorb all of that and create a rainy-day playlist. The music album releases of October 2022 will help you get started.

Try out new cocktail recipes

Try out some new recipes at home and pretend you’re at the most expensive bar in Hong Kong. Espresso martini, anyone?

Have a spa day

A self-care day is all you need to feel all sorts of rejuvenated. Just wear a hydrating face mask and let the pitter-patter of the rain be your white noise machine.

Have a movie marathon

The perfect rainy-day movie is lighthearted — you feel nostalgic when you watch it. Check out some of our favourite romantic flicks, plus more Netflix picks to stream the next time you’re bored indoors.