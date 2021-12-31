5 tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions from Hong Kong’s top trainers

Joining a gym or starting a workout routine is a great way to start the new year, but it can be difficult to find the motivation to make it last. We’re here to help.

The new year is upon us! For many, it’s a time to reflect on days gone by while looking at ways to improve for the future. So how are those New Year’s resolutions going? Looking back on 2021, maybe you started off strong, hitting the gym regularly, but that fell by the wayside when the weather got nicer, the social calendar filled up or the going, as it does, got tough. Even now, with the winter chill finally hitting Hong Kong, the drop in temperature might make you feel tired and listless — not to mention those extra holiday calories. You may find, yet again, that your dedication to your New Year’s fitness resolution starts to wane.

Don’t fret! To get you started (and keep you going), we’ve gathered some inspirational and realistic advice from Hong Kong’s top trainers and fitness personalities to keep you focused on the mission.

How to start and stick to your New Year’s fitness resolutions

Jonathan Ho / Stay Fit PT

“It’s a tough road sometimes to navigate the balance between achieving results fast and also having long-term consistency. My job is to help people ‘transform’ — not just their bodies, but also their mindsets.

The majority of us are not professional athletes; in fact, most of my clients have high-stress or high-pressure desk jobs. What this means is that it’s not enough to just blindly cut calories and work out. You need to have a program and a trainer who understands your lifestyle and is able to make adjustments accordingly.

‘Transformation’ encompasses not only how you look, but also the pursuit of a better mentality and overall lifestyle. At the end of the day, it’s a combination of short-term and sustainable long-term goals that will really make the difference.”

StayFitPT, 18/F Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3108 9188

Leo Velez & Trixie Velez / Defin8 Fitness

“You are your own competition. Try and outdo yourself each time you show up to the studio, but always be attuned to what your body needs. That may sometimes mean you need a break, but this will ensure that you are working towards sustainable change.” — Leo Velez

“Set your intention the minute you walk into the studio. Don’t do anything half-heartedly. This is your time to give it your all, and move with purpose.” — Trixie Velez

Defin8 Fitness, 17F, Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington St, Central, +852 9859 8620

Howie Tse / Soho House

“Set well-defined and achievable behaviour goals, such as doing 10,000 steps a day or training for 45 minutes twice a week, then make a bet on it. Every time you miss a scheduled session, donate 1-2% of your monthly income to charity, then no matter what, you will be doing something great this year!”

Soho House, 33 Des Voeux Road W, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 5803 8888

Joshua Li / Nutrition Kitchen

“I’ve always found it is more sustainable to set a long-term goal and break it down into a series of short-term targets that can be built on slowly, eventually making them habitual, whether it be drinking more water each day, setting a step count or starting your day with a 5-minute meditation each morning. Having these short-term targets will keep you accountable for the process, and the small wins you achieve along the way will drive you on to that significant, long-term, vaunted success down the line.”

Nutrition Kitchen, 88 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5192 1292

Hero and featured image courtesy of StayFitPT