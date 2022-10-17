Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 17 – October 23, 2022

The moon begins it’s final phase of waning, blessing us with powerful cleansing energy that can help us not only let go of all things toxic, but also enable us to make room for all the abundant blessings that it’ll bestow upon us in the week ahead. The sun begins a sidereal journey where it becomes conjunct with Ketu – the south node of the moon, signalling it’s time we learn to let go of our ego and other toxic egotistic behaviour, and embrace the wholesomeness that is our true spiritual self – one that we’ve forgotten over the past few years. The stars have special messages for us and the angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead. Let’s take a look at the October horoscope.

October horoscope for the week ahead

Aries October horoscope

This week is all about igniting your passions. Too much time has been spent suppressing your innermost desires. There’s no need to feel any kind of guilt, shame, or fear when it comes to voicing your true wants and needs. After all, how are we supposed to live our lives to the max, if we bury away the stirrings of our heart? Yes, there are many who would rather you silence yourself in the name of keeping the peace. However, you must remember that sometimes we need to shake things up in order for situations to improve. Don’t be afraid. Just speak your heart and honour its truth!

Taurus October horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to set your sights higher than before. You don’t need to feel bad about having lofty ambitions. Yes, common sense dictates that we opt for the safe bet, and only take on things that are manageable. However, you need to remember that playing it safe only restricts our growth, and slows down our personal, professional, and even our emotional and spiritual evolutionary journey. Staying in the shallow side of life, causes us to stagnate and become hollow shells of ourselves. If there is an unfulfilled dream that’s caged within yourself, then you need to honour it and let it out. Bravely go where it takes you. Your heart will guide you well.

Gemini October horoscope

Dear Gemini, things aren’t always what they seem. This week, rather than staying on ground zero and having everything bombard you from all corners – rise up high like an eagle and see things from a higher perspective. If we keep viewing the world from a unidimensional ‘me-centric’ purpose, we’ll forever remain a victim of our circumstances. The minute we start observing things from different point of views, as well as, from a completely unbiased one that focus on the greater scheme of things – we discover a calming clarity unlike ever before! Not only will we be able to see our place in the grand scheme of it all, but we’ll have a better understanding of our purpose in life itself.

Cancer October horoscope

This week, focus on being the light, rather than feeding the darkness that’s around, as well as, within you. Easier said than done, especially since your ruler, the moon, is waning it’s way to it’s dark phase before entering into an eclipse. However, you must remember that you possess a great divine connection with nature, as well as, the universe. The moon, after all, controls all the tides, mood cycles, as well as, how life can grow all around us. Since it is your ruler, you have the power to harmonise with not just the natural world, but also with the divine cosmic world. All you need to do is find a couple of minutes to close your eyes and focus on your breath. The moment you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to access your magic and make miracles!

Leo October horoscope

This week, dear Leo, is a powerful one for you as intuitive portals are opening, causing divine cosmic wisdom from, ‘The Universe’ to flow to your consciousness through etheric channels. Pay attention to your intuition, for it will guide you on how to access this wisdom best. It may come through your dreams – thus, keep a dream journal. It may come to you through signs, symbols, and omens – pay attention. Look out for repetitive numerical patterns, especially (but not limited to) – 111, 1111, 1010, 222, 2222, 2020, and 777. Spotting these is a sign that you are in alignment with your angels, guides, and guardians – and are on the right path!

Virgo October horoscope

This week, stand your ground, Virgo! Yes, there are those in higher and more powerful positions above you (literally, metaphorically, and ethereally) and yes, they expect things to be done a certain way. You must remember that if you find something wrong in all that’s going on around you – speak up! Letting it go is akin to allowing tragedies to happen, as well as toxicity to spread – causing us to become all the weaker physically, as well as, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. When you stand up for what is right, you’re creating excellent karmic brownie points, because you’re ensuring things are ethical and kosher.

Libra October horoscope

Dear Libra, so much has happened off late. Even though a whole lot has been revealed to you, so many things have caught us by surprise, throwing us off-balance in the most disharmonious way. The easiest thing for you to do during these turbulent times is to take a step back, inhale and exhale deeply, and then calmly reflect on everything that’s going on around, as well as, within you. Do not give into the temptation of making a rash decision – especially if it’ll have dire consequences in the short and long term. Remember the ego is fantastic at mimicking the heart. Learn to distinguish the two voices.

Scorpio October horoscope

Dear Scorpio, you must understand that life is not a randomly chaotic mess. It is perhaps one of the greatest schools in the entire cosmos, and it is our divine duty (dharma) to learn from each and every experience. Be it something major and transformative, or something completely mundane and banal – every experience has a great lesson to teach us. If we are mindful, we can spot it. If we are wise, we can learn from it. If we are savvy, we can even profit from it – financially, as well as, karmically. Value every moment, for within them are great opportunities for our individual, as well as, our collective success.

Sagittarius October horoscope

This week, it’s time to take charge with authority. Honour your personal autonomy, for you are the lord and lady of your life. No one has the power to tell you what you can or should do, except yourself. If you wish to be completely in charge of your life, as well as, your destiny – then it’s all the more important you embrace your duties, responsibilities, and burdens of not just this life, but also the karmically linked previous ones. It can get tricky, however, this is a powerful affirmation for you to chant this week – “I am enough. I create my own happiness. I’m perfect the way I am.” Chant this three times every morning, afternoon, and evening – or whenever you feel the need, and marvel at all the brilliance that begins manifesting in your life.

Capricorn October horoscope

Dear Capricorn, you need to remember that you are far more talented than you think you are. There’s so much to your persona, as well as, so many skills that you haven’t fully explored, or allowed to blossom to their full potential. Know that it is important that you do so, because they will help you navigate through these changing times in surprisingly intriguing ways that you could have never expected! Always be open to learning new things, as well as, upgrading existing skills. You have so much potential for success. Use every tool at your disposal. Your skills and talents are a gift from ‘The Universe’. What you do with them is your way of honouring and expressing gratitude back to ‘The Universe’.

Aquarius October horoscope

As much as, it is important to have strong and powerful boundaries to protect ourselves, it is equally vital to know when we have built walls that are isolating us. Boundaries protect us while allowing us to grow whilst interacting with the world in a safe manner. Walls block our growth, and prevent us from having individual, shared, as well as, collective experiences with the world that’s around and within us. This week, identify these walls, and work on dismantling them. You don’t need the walls to survive, and they will definitely never let you thrive – let them go!

Pisces October horoscope

Dear Pisces, this is a powerful week for you to focus on your dreams in the literal sense. Start keeping a dream journal, and begin noting down all that you’ve seen whilst asleep the minute you wake up. Even if you feel you didn’t dream at all – write it down, and describe how not having a dream the previous night makes you feel. Before you know it, not only will you get better at recalling all that you have seen whilst your nightly slumber, but you’ll have access to powerful points of your subconscious mind – enabling you to understand your life all the better. If done with a pure heart and earnest intentions, you might discover psychic and intuitive powers enhancing – giving you access to channel the akashic records, as well as, messages from higher spiritual beings. Good luck on this magical journey!