Start 2022 as you mean to carry on — holistically. Here are five wellness programmes and overnight stays that should give you an edge when it comes to sticking to your New Year’s resolutions.

Editor’s Note (6 Jan, 2022): This list of programmes was compiled before the government’s restrictions to curb the Covid-19 Omicron variant (including gym closures) were announced on 5 January 2022, and is subject to change. We will do our best to update as new information is released, but please check with venues on current status and availability before booking. For more information on the latest rules and regulations, click here.

We might not know which resolutions you’ve been making, but prioritising and focusing on mental and physical wellbeing is something everyone can benefit from. Here are five wellness programmes worth looking into that should enable you to feel your feelings, pick up healthy habits and start the year right.

5 wellness programmes and overnight stays to book now

“Empower from Within” at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Rooted in healing, mindfulness practices and nutrition, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong’s “Empower from Within” holistic wellness initiative comprises three objective-focused wellness programmes that include consultations, kinesiology therapy, yoga, detox, breathwork, sleep meditation and sound therapy.

The one-and-a-half-day “Deep Sleep” programme is designed to improve the quality of your slumber, with experts identifying your sleep needs and empowering you with sleep-promoting habits. The HK$6,500 package includes a wellness consultation, kinesiology therapy, Abhyanga and Shirodhara massage treatment, breathwork and guided sleep meditation.

Also lasting a day and a half, the “Restore and Realign” programme is ideal for those who feel sluggish and tired, and who seek a fresh start. It works by kickstarting fatigued adrenal glands, helping you manage stress and anxiety, detoxifying the body and fortifying it with powerful antioxidants. Also priced at HK$6,500, it includes a wellness consultation, spa treatments, meditation and breathwork, vibrational sound therapy and detox yoga.

And at HK$5,500, the “Journey of Motherhood” programme is tailored for expectant and new mothers, helping them prepare for pregnancy and post-partum discomfort. It includes cranial sacral therapy, spa rituals and pre-natal or for-women yoga with an Ikigai practitioner.

All programmes include a wellness lunch and relaxation in the spa’s facilities. They can also be combined with an overnight stay. Find out more by emailing or calling The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel, 8 Finance Street, Central; spa.hkg@fourseasons.com; +852 3196 8900

Sensational Mindfulness Retreat at WM Hotel Sai Kung

Held on January 9-10, the two-day one-night Sensational Mindfulness Retreat promises to enhance your wellbeing and set you up for the rest of 2022. Hosted by a team of wellness experts including Jasmine Liu of HyggeWellbeing, Simon Hui of Mindful Studio HK, Raymond Mak of FarmacyHK, Terence Lee of GITONE, sound alchemist Malbert Lee and Dr Emilie Berthet Clairet, the programme is designed to reconnect you with your senses and surroundings, and provide inspiration on living a more conscious life.

The Sensational Mindfulness Retreat includes a tea ceremony, meditation practice, principles of mindful farming classes, a gut health talk, a gong bath, sunrise yoga and mindful calligraphy. Priced at HK$3,800 (per person in a shared room) or HK$4,800 (for a single room), it includes one night of hotel accommodation, dinner and breakfast.

You can find out more by calling 5668 9008 or emailing hello@hyggewellbeing.co or mailbox@mindfulstuiohk.com

WM Hotel Sai Kung, 28 Wai Man Road, Sai Kung; hello@hyggewellbeing.co, mailbox@mindfulstuiohk.com, +852 5668 9008

“Asaya Hybrid 360”, Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong x Hybrid Gym Group

Rosewood Hong Kong’s pioneering wellness centre is partnering with Hybrid Gym Group Hong Kong in the immersive Asaya Hybrid 360 programme, a bespoke, 18-week approach to wellness supported by coaches at every step of the way: assessment, goal setting, roadmap, therapies and personalised treatments, and rehabilitation plans, as well as skin health, body nutrition and naturopathic remedy.

Each customised experience begins with a series of consultations. Hybrid will analyse body composition, joint range of motion, body imbalance or instability, and nutrition, physical activity, stress levels and other potentially negative factors. Asaya, on the other hand, kicks off with a facial skin-health analysis, rehab/posture-correction assessments, and naturopathy and mental-wellness consultations.

Priced at HK$80,000, each Asaya Hybrid 360 programme includes a personalised food and supplement plan and 36 training sessions with Hybrid Gym Group, 10 tailored sessions with Asaya Wellness Practitioners and complimentary access to Asaya classes, fitness centre and swimming pool. Find out more by contacting Asaya.

Alternatively, you can book into an Asaya Daycation or Wellcation (a daycation plus a night’s stay at Asaya Lodge or at Rosewood), that include one 60-minute session of your choice from options including singing bowl therapy, mindfulness meditation, expressive arts therapy, functional insight training, active isolated stretching, sports therapy, and one 60-minute treatment. You can find out more here.

Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; hongkong.asaya@rosewoodhotels.com, +852 3891 8588

The Mandarin Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

To help you achieve greater wellbeing through the power of the mind and start your journey to self-improvement, certified hypnotherapist Christine Deschemin is running a series of group and one-on-one hypnosis workshops at The Mandarin Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

The hour-long Hypno-relaxation Workshop puts the body into a deep state of relaxation in which the parasympathetic nervous system is activated, decreasing heart rate, respiration and blood pressure while boosting the immune system and digestion. It’s priced at HK$1,500.

At HK$1,750, the 75-minute Slimming Hypnosis Workshop works on the mind-body connection to healthy eating habits, focusing on improving your relationship with food.

And in the hour-long one-on-one Bespoke Hypnotherapy Workshop, Deschemin helps you to help you to conquer personal struggles, from sleep deprivation to general stress and anxiety – and even phobias. This tailor-made session costs HK$2,550.

The Mandarin Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central; mohkg-spa@mohg.com; +852 2825 4888

The Oriental Spa at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Available until 28 February, The Oriental Spa at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has a brand new Fitness Retreat package designed to rejuvenate and recharge — perfect for the new year. The programme includes one carefully tailored training session with the Oriental Spa’s certified personal trainers and a luxurious body massage aimed at soothing sore muscles and increasing your flexibility.

The Oriental Spa at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, LANDMARK – LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; lmhkg-spa@mohg.com; +852 2132 0011