Your guide to all 12 Zodiac signs: Dates, personality traits, compatibility and more

NASA unveiled the first-ever most-profound infrared image of the universe which comprises a cluster of galaxies on 13 July 2022. This proves that the Earth is a minuscule component in the larger scheme of things with significant elements of the universe still mystical and unchartered by mankind. Talking about the workings of the stars and planets, ever tried uncovering the mystery behind them that influence zodiac signs?

The realists dismiss astrology as a form of metaphysical art, there is a serious argument made by the believers that the position of stars and planets has an impact on our present and future, which is beyond mortal control. Thus, astrological zodiac signs have a huge role to play in determining a person’s personality traits.

Moreover, with Mercury Retrograde in progress, the topic of zodiac signs and their astrological effect on day-to-day life is being extensively discussed. While some take their sun sign very seriously, others are unbothered by this mysterious science. Here is a lowdown on all the 12 signs, their element groups and how their distinct characteristics are manifested into personality traits complementing each other.

Four elements of astrology: Air, water, fire and earth signs

It would be interesting to note that the 12 zodiac signs are divided into air, fire, water and earth signs, and their traits are dominated by these basic elements. While Aries, Sagittarius and Leo are fire signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are earth signs. Furthermore, Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces are categorised as water signs, and Libra, Aquarius and Gemini are air signs.

Just as all four elements are needed for life on earth to thrive, all zodiac signs are complementary to each other with their distinct traits.

For a better understanding, we have summed up everything you need to know about astrological signs and factors depending on their compatibility with other zodiac signs.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Image credit: Reese Witherspoon/Facebook

Symbolised by a ram, this fire sign believes in diving in straight, head-on, at the situation and coming out victorious. An extremely ambitious go-getter, an Aries is enterprising to reach its goals but is also hot-tempered and impatient. Known for acting on impulse with equal enthusiasm despite failings, they are flamboyant among all cardinal signs and are an eternal optimist.

Libra is said to balance some of Aries’s fury and their partnership is considered fruitful. Other than that, Leo, Gemini and Sagittarius are considered most compatible with this sign ruled by Mars.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Image credit: Clooney Foundation For Justice

People belonging to this earth sign are considered creatures of leisure. Amongst all astrological signs, they love to appease their finer senses by indulging in luxurious activities like spending time at a spa or opting for an exotic dining experience.

Taurus is an earth zodiac sign represented by the bull, which means that they are focused and resilient achievers. They are governed by the planet of love, Venus, which makes them romantic partners as well as hard-core professionals.

A Taurean is compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn. They also get along pretty well with another Taurus.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Image credit: Naomi Campbell/Facebook

The twins are characterised by playfulness, curiosity, unpredictability and erratic qualities. Ruled by Mercury, a planet of communication, this air sign is expressive of its emotions.

However, a Gemini has garnered a bad reputation for being ‘two-faced,’ usually adjudged by people belonging to other signs. However, they are natural chameleons and have a knack for lighting up even in an uncomfortable situation.

This sign is supposed to be affected the most by the ongoing Mercury Retrograde, which started on 9 September 2022 and will end well into the Libra cycle on 2 October.

Gemini is compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius, the friendly, intelligent and curious.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Ruled by the moon, a Cancerian is moody and takes a long time to heal from setbacks among the 12 zodiac signs. Taurus, Pisces and Scorpio are most compatible with Cancer.

Although they are highly intuitive with an evolved emotional mind, Cancers do not trust easily. This water sign, which is symbolised by a crab, is flexible as they exist perfectly well in both practical as well as emotional situations. They are also known to be guarded with their feelings and often retreat into their shells if their energy is threatened.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Royal, majestic and confident, the sun sign of Leo shines the brightest among the 12 zodiac signs. Indeed the king by stature and demeanour, Leo has a charisma of his own and loves all the attention he gets. They like all things extravagant and people belonging to this sun sign, which is represented by a lion, are purely ruled by their hearts. They are fiercely loyal, nurturing and dedicated lovers. This sign is also known for its ambition and inspiration. Since they are ruled by the sun, they are stable and determined, which helps them sail through any storm bravely.

Leos are most compatible with yet another fire sign, Aries. They also are known to get along well with Sagittarius, Gemini and Libra zodiac signs.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Image credit: Blake Lively/Twitter

Elusive and practical, this earth sign is influenced by Mercury. While Virgos are not too expressive about their feelings, they like to segregate them into logical deductions. They process them internally and hence, are also intelligent problem solvers. Virgos are always there to help because they can’t stand imperfections in any person or situation.

Detail-oriented perfectionists, they usually do very well professionally and in other day-to-day workings with their qualities of being committed and hardworking. Represented by ‘the virgin,’ a Virgo is known to be grounded and kind to their friends and family.

Virgos are most compatible with the other earth sign Taurus, along with the zodiac signs of Scorpio, Capricorn and Cancer.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This air sign is symbolised by ‘the balance.’ And no prizes for guessing, they are expert communicators and known for their conflict-solving abilities. They try to balance every aspect of life with passion and are ruled by the planet of love, Venus. Hopeless romantics, they crave companionship and are successful in partnerships.

They also have a distinct type while seeking a romantic relationship. Libra likes associating with charming, conventionally attractive, intelligent people and often goes for good-looking and harmonious partners. They are also known to have a way with words and an innate charm which renders other signs quite defenceless.

In their attempts to balance out a situation, they may come across as a bit more diplomatic than other zodiac signs. However, they can also turn on their charm to lighten the tense situation. A Libra is most compatible with Gemini, Aquarius and Sagittarius.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Image credit: Twitter

Scorpio is a water sign which is the most intense, intuitive and mysterious of the 12 zodiac signs. Sun signs compatible with Scorpio are Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Extremely passionate and powerful, they either want it all or nothing at all. They sure are calculative and controlling as they yearn for power. Scorpions are ruled by Mars and Pluto; therefore, they are known to be hot and cold.

They can be secretive and brooding with a tendency to self-destruct with extreme passion but are compassionate and empathetic, too. They operate at a philosophical level and are considered sensual lovers seeking deep, spiritual connections.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Free-spirited and adventurous go-getters, this fire sign is ruled by the mighty planet Jupiter. This zodiac sign is fearless while navigating through uncharted territories of life. Their curiosity to uncover life’s facets often gets the better of them. They are intense by nature and require constant change.

Represented by a bow and an arrow, a Sagittarius is an optimist and often dreams big. They seek self-improvement and evolve throughout their lifetime. Although a Sagittarian values partnerships that give them room to breathe, they hate being tied down to a place or situation.

The fire sign of Aries is most compatible with Sagittarius. They also do well with Leo, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius air signs.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Image credit: Michelle Obama/Facebook

Resilient and relentless, Capricorn is an earth sign, which is represented by a mystical sea goat. They are a determined lot who tend to do very well for themselves. However, they also have a playful side to them, which surfaces once in a while and boy, do they like to party! They are often rebellious, which can be explained as the Capricorn is assigned to the devil’s card in tarot.

Even if they come off as a bit reserved at the start, they reveal a fun side to people in their own time.

Saturn influences a Capricorn. Hence, their sense of tasks, time and goals is awe-inspiring as per tarot. They think in broader terms and have their long-term goals set out before them. They are dependable and driven.

Taurus and Virgo work very well for Capricorn and so do the water signs of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

This air sign dominated by Saturn and Uranus is the most progressive of all the zodiac signs. They are also known to be visionaries who constantly try to bring about change. They value originality and are natural rebels. Since Uranus symbolises innovation, an Aquarius is ahead of its time and inspires others with its non-traditional approach.

Denoted as a water bearer, an Aquarius strives for the greater good. However, they might seem to ignore their family and friends sometimes.

They are best compatible with Aries, Leo and Sagittarius zodiac signs and are said to be intellectually connected with Gemini and Libra.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Image credit: Rihanna/Facebook

The final sign in the astrology wheel is the water sign Pisces symbolised by two fishes. It is said that every sign learns from the previous sign. In this case, the sun sign is influenced by Neptune and the learnings are abundant from all the other signs. Hence, it is said that there is no one as spiritual as a Piscean.

They are also very creative. However, the fishes like to stay in their rosy world and often struggle to find a balance between illusion and reality. They also prefer to look at problems from their perspective, which may be a bit cut off from reality. Having said this, this sign is deeply intuitive and intelligent but often wants to swim away from the problem rather than confront it.

Pisceans also are said to be highly mutable or adaptable to situations and make up for deeply loving caregivers. They make for great friends owing to their empathy and deep energy.

Pisces is compatible with Virgo, Sagittarius, Cancer and Taurus.

(Hero and featured image credits: Arnaud Mariat/Unsplash)