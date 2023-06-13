Dry off with these Yu-Gi-Oh! bath towels

Yu-Gi-Oh! players can now take their favourite cards with them to the beach or shower because the anime merchandiser eStream is coming up with Yu-Gi-Oh! bath towels in mid-June in Japan.

As Yu-Gi-Oh! players must know, it is extremely essential that your cards are in prime condition, with no creases, or tears, so that your cards aren’t predictable for your opponents.

Yu-Gi-Oh!, with the literal translation of “King of Games” is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kazui Takahashi. The spin-off of the series, the trading card game where players “duel” each other with the Yu-Gi-Oh cards in particular, gained popularity among many kids and adults in the past. There are people who continue to collect the cards to this day.

The bath towels are 46-inch bath towels, around 120 centimeters long and 82 centimeters wide. The three types of towels are inspired by the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! spell cards Raigeki, Monster Reborn, or Polymerization. It displays colourful card design of the three cards. The bath towels would be perfect for any occasion, at home or when you are traveling.

Those in Japan can find these special-edition towels as a prize item at Namco arcades with a potential public sale at at a later date.