Watch Her Wear It: 4 ways to master partywear this season

It’s time to polish off your dancing shoes, your very best jewels and your shiniest of watches — party invitations are bound to be rolling on in.

If the last bacchanalian evening you’re able to recall seems to resemble more of a hazy, wistful echo at the brink of your memory rather than a moment vivid and endearing, you’re, likely, not alone. Please: unearth legs from the creature comforts of your way-too-worn-in sweatpants; party season is almost upon us. In case you’ve forgotten how to dress to impress, to theme and to the nines, here are four ways to reignite your memory — and fodder for those frantic “What are you wearing?” WhatsApp group texts come Friday evening.

Back to Black

There’s a straightforward simplicity to an all-black outfit. Black-on-black from top to toe carves out a safe space where a single shade rules the roost; where the horrors of ambiguity do not exist. Everything else? Relegated to the realm of dark, midnight greys — assuredly not black. Now, herein lies the beauty of an LBD: its endless versatility. It’s multi-faceted! There’s room for a party LBD to fade into the background when necessary. To be worn as uniform in light of far flashier accessories; a bold magenta lip; hair extensions that tumble down, down, down to graze the small of the back. Then, within the very same breath, the little black dress is brought to the foreground — a tribute to the unabashedly sexy; the smoky-eyes smudged just right; the thigh-skimming cuts on the side of much too short.

Finally, the perfect grace-note? Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Selfwinding timepiece in 34mm dressed to impress, too, in all-black ceramic. Crafted with Zirconium Oxide powder that must be sintered at temperatures of more than 1,400°C, the Stygian shade of this timepiece is meticulously achieved and hand-finished, with the intensity accented delicately with pink gold hardware. The morning after, this timepiece will pair as seamlessly with your everyday faithfuls, be it a white-tee-and-denim combination, or a favourite sundress.

All that Shimmers

Unless you moonlight as a supermodel sauntering down a sparsely spotlit runway, full-shimmer sequins most likely would not encompass a very large part of your wardrobe. Or any part of it. When RSVP dress codes call for anything within the vicinity of glitz, glisten and glamour, there’s always a knee-jerk gravitational pull towards a bit (or, a lot!) of shine. Well, there’s no need to pull Pinterest moodboard images from actual disco balls; restraint is a lesson to be learned. To be honed.

Pull from already existing pieces from your wardrobe — perhaps a velvet midi from last year's New Year's Eve; the frock you wore to graduation, now, wrapped in plastic — with just one point of shimmer: hanging from your earlobes, lush against your décolletage or, better yet, clasped at your wrist with Audemars Piguet's new Royal Oak Selfwinding in 34mm, encased in 18-carat white gold centred with a light blue Tapisserie dial and frosted — prismatic, even — from a finish that takes inspiration from an ancient Florentine jewellery technique, created in partnership with Italian jewellery designer Carolina Bucci.

Committed to Colour

Much like the very best of this strange experience we call life — see: love, happiness, seeing through a fifteen season-long television show you’ve only just discovered — commitment is key. It’s lovely! It’s a choice made consciously, made intentionally, that says you care. You matter. You’re here, for good. Apply the same concept to a colour you love when planning out going-out outfits this season. Then, go ham — right down to the shimmer on top of your eyelids; the watch encircling your dominant wrist; the necklace balanced at the nape of your neck.

Audemars Piguet's new pink gold Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph in 38mm glistens with 32 bezel-set baguette-cut amethysts that catch the light just right and shines, even more still, with a faceted, Grande Tapisserie-patterned dial that fluctuates from pink to purple via a brand-new colour treatment that layers on purple PVD coatings for a magical chameleonic shift. So, smile pretty for that camera flash and fingers crossed it catches the timepiece at your favourite pinkish-purple moment. The shimmer and shine of this jewellery-adjacent timepiece makes a case for bare-bones styling. Surrender that linked chain bracelet you're about to clasp on — there's no need for it.

More is More

We’ve lived through seasons of minimalism, where ‘less-is-more’ philosophies are touted as better. Where restraint vis-à-vis serious fashion is celebrated. Where details that could be deemed froufrou are frowned upon. But more is fun! More is more to love. The presence of excess is indulgent, decadent. It’s the motion of sliding on satin-finished opera gloves just for a quick mirror selfie to your girlfriends. Over-accessorising with ten strings of freshwater pearls. Anything that could be categorised as too much; as over-the-top — and yet!

Whether your final ensemble consists of a fishtail gown in a pattern that shouts 'outdoor-voices-only' or a pantsuit with a neckline that dips so very low towards the navel, Audemars Piguet's latest Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked series is made for the maximalist; the one who won't deign settle for anything that resembles beige. Available in 37mm and 41mm in both pink gold and yellow gold, this stunning timepiece is meant to impress; meant to stun with a full-brown spectrum of colours casted in a grand total of 32 bezel-set gemstones, with each painstakingly gradating from one to another in a gradient that resembles that of a rainbow. So you won't have to pick from a single colour — you can have them all.

