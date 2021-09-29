Giveaway: #ShowUsYourPairs and win a bottle of champagne from Aeos Auctions

From 29 September to 13 October, tag a friend (or two) for your chance to win some very good bubbly.

The countdown to the launch of Aeos Auctions has begun! The world’s first daily wine auction house — offering serious, ready-to-drink vintages — is kicking things off right here in Hong Kong. And what’s the start of something special without a proper glass of champagne? Nothing we’d want to celebrate, at least.

So we’re teaming up with Aeos Auctions founder and auctioneer Simon Tam to bring Lifestyle Asia readers the chance to toast this new beginning with a bottle of their very own.

How to Participate

Entering the contest is simple: Follow @lifestyleasiahk and @aeosauctions, ‘like’ this post, and tag your “pair” — a friend you’d share it with — for a chance to win.

That’s it! The winner who fulfils all requirements (and has a public profile) will be selected at random and announced on 13 October, and be contacted via Instagram. Potential winners must be located in Hong Kong to receive their prize, but there’s no limit to the amount of times you can enter, so the more you tag, the more chances you have to win!

The Grand (Cru) Prize

That would be a hand-selected bottle of Damien Hugot Champagne, the Brut Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV (100% Chardonnay). It’s the only Grand Cru Chardonnay from Cramant and Chouilly, and the winemaker’s “jewel in the crown” for its subtle, delicate flavour. Something to celebrate, indeed.

So pop a bottle, pour a glass and get your entries in — we can’t wait to see what you come up with. Best of luck to all contestants.

To learn more about Aeos Auctions, click here.