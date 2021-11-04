Chiara Ferragni is Hublot’s newest global ambassador

First. Unique. Different. In Chiara Ferragni , Hublot finds a kindred spirit.

Chiara Ferragni is, for most, the original influencer.

The word “influencer” is no longer perceived today as something akin to a lofty performance of ego. Instead, with fingers pointed respectfully at Chiara Ferragni — or The Blonde Salad as her trailblazing blogging pseudonym is christened — the word, once all thorny and disdainful, has only blossomed in prestige. It’s a career path now revered, made shiny and desirable by pioneers like Ferragni, who forged a lucrative path towards success without compass, without guide. Without blueprint.

To find success as an influencer — then entrepreneur, then designer, in Ferragni’s inimitable case — takes a true measure of grit, talent and an undefinable grip on culture-at-large. Ferragni’s words resonated then, and resonates even more so now, on her still-updated blog to her 25.2 million Instagram followers, as the influencing realm navigates the all-too-treacherous tightrope between aspiration and authenticity.

Chiara Ferragni, new Hublot ambassador (Image courtesy of Hublot)

“By opening the door to who I am and what I experience, I am also hoping to inspire the women of today not to choose between being a wife, a mother or an entrepreneur,” says Ferragni. “All these roles complete me, just as they complete each other.”

Chiara Ferragni’s relationship with Hublot started with the blogger-turned-entrepreneur wearing the Big Bang Millenial Pink. Today, Ferragni joins the Hublot family, which includes the company of industry titans like football legend Pelé, tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, track and field champions Dina Asher-Smith and Usain Bolt and three Michelin-star chef Clare Smyth.

Upon her membership, Ferragni charges through yet another glass ceiling for the influencer tribe.

“Why Hublot? Because Hublot is not like any other watch brand, it follows its own distinctive path, with determination: It follows its dreams of innovation, while respecting traditions; it seeks beauty both inside and out, by showcasing much more than athletic performance or the success of a family member, it celebrates the reasons for this performance and success, in other words, the ability to be first, different and unique,” Ferragni continues. “Hublot’s messages and values speak to me, that’s why I have chosen to join this family today.”

Chiara Ferragni wearing Hublot’s Big Bang Integral King Gold Pavé (Image courtesy of Hublot)

Hublot’s Big Bang Integral King Gold Pavé (Image courtesy of Hublot)

It’s this tendency towards fusion — or, “The Art of Fusion,” as coined by the watch brand’s chairman Jean-Claude Biver — that informs Hublot’s modus operandi, from the very genesis of the brand itself. Much like Chiara Ferragni’s pioneering stance as one of the first-ever influencers in fashion, Hublot differentiates through material ingenuity, standing as the first brand to use rubber in watchmaking and as the inventor of new precious alloys like scratch-proof Magic Gold, colourful ceramics and Manufacture movements like Unico, Meco-10 and Tourbillon.

“A fusion of passion and determination has shaped who I am, across all my roles, and forged the businesswoman I have become,” says Ferragni, of her ambassadorship. “This same fusion has also made Hublot the company it is today.”

Learn more about Chiara Ferragni’s ambassadorship and Hublot’s Big Bang Integral King Gold Pavé watch here.