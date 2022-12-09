Cozy up in the season’s hottest trends with StockX

From Barbiecore and Y2K to Hypebae, the StockX Women’s Edit is here to help upgrade your fits with all the Fall/Winter must-haves.

Layering season is here! Beyond coziness, there is an added playfulness that comes with the cooler seasons. Fluxing black brushed leather, puffy textiles and streetwear zip-ups, let’s relish in this expansion of seasonal textures and accessories. Cast away the simplicities of spring and summer styles, it’s time to once again revive our aesthetic expressions!

Curious about the hottest F/W trends? StockX has you covered with The Women’s Edit, a weekly curation of must-have luxury closet additions that are sure to elevate your personal style. Stay stylish and warm knowing that all featured StockX pieces are fashion-forward, fairly priced and verified authentic by pros!

From Corteiz, the streetwear brand making waves in the London underground, to the coveted Telfar shopping bag, here is our round-up of the top trends to watch this season with StockX.

Please note that the prices listed in this article are accurate upon the time of publishing. The final prices may vary due to the nature of the StockX marketplace.