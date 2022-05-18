foodpanda celebrates Burger Day with special voucher until 31 May 2022

From 16 May until 31 May, foodpanda is presenting a special voucher of HK$30 off orders HK$250 or above. Happy Burger Day!

Our favourite holiday is just around the corner. For those who celebrate, 28 May, aka Burger Day, is probably already circled in red on your calendar — and you know what that means: time to get both hands around a warm, juicy burger, or two.

Venturing the streets of Hong Kong in pursuit of the perfect combination of toasted buns, cheese, meat (or the Beyond variation) and lettuce is cool, fun, quirky and all, but why sweat it when foodpanda already did the hard part for you? We’re talking gourmet and specialty burgers, options so vast that you’ll need to construct an elaborate meal plan — after all, the Burger Day voucher is only valid from 16 May until 31 May; that’s 16 days and 48 meals, given you eat three times a day. And 48 burgers is nothing compared to what foodpanda has to offer.

Use code BURGER30 to get a bonus HK$30 off of orders valued HK$250 or above — arriving hot and ready at your door in under 30 minutes — and if that’s not all, on 28 May, selected restaurants will offer a special 50% off their favourite burger (some plural). Not a day you’d want to skip.

So many burgers, so little time. But luckily, our friends over at foodpanda have us covered in our time of need: browse through their selection of must-trys and start planning out the perfect burger tour of Hong Kong.

Burger Day favourites, from foodpanda to you

Five Guys

Bacon Cheeseburger (from HK$115) You know what’s on foodpanda’s mind 24/7? Five Guys’ Bacon Cheeseburger topped with jalapeños, tomatoes, grilled mushrooms and lettuce. This unwavering classic headlines hand-formed patties hot off the grill with American-style cheese and crispy apple-wood smoked bacon, compelling your mouth with the magic words: “open sesame”. Order here

Burger Joys

Cheese Burger (HK$120)

Burger Joys’ best-selling Cheese Burger comes heavily stacked with USDA Black Angus beef (4oz), American cheese, homemade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, making for a stellar choice for folks in all walks of life.

This fine specimen will be 50% off on Burger Day (28 May, not a subliminal trick I promise), rendering an irresistible HK$60 price tag upon checkout. Seconds, anyone?

Order here

Gustoso Burger

Mentaiko Shrimp Burger (HK$78) Not too filling but equally tantalising as the others on this list, Gustoso Burger’s Mentaiko Shrimp Burger elevates the rich shrimp patty with fresh vegetables and secret mentaiko (pollock rod in foreign tongue) sauce, showing you what it’s like to be big in Japan. Cop this godsend at half-price on Burger Day — your afternoon tea is settled. Order here

Boy n Burger



Big Bobby (HK$96)

Boy n Burger’s biggest burger yet: 3 beef patties, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion with our special Bobby sauce between toasted sesame buns — Burger Day deserves a big burger to match!

Frankie Fish Burger (HK$58)

Featuring delicious breaded fish filet, tartar sauce and lettuce between toasted sesame buns, Frankie is the most popular kid in school.

Meet up with Big Bobby or Frankie on 28 May, for they will be 50% off.

Order here

MrBeast Burger (new on foodpanda!)

Beast Style (HK$126)

Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup and brown mustard on a soft roll — the perfect cheat day treat. This bachelor is also eligible for the Burger Day 50% off discount, so maybe offer your rose?

Karl’s Deluxe (HK$88)

A Karl’s style patty melt with a crispy seasoned beef patty, caramelised onions and cheese, all atop a toasty inverted bun for your delight.

Order here

TREEHOUSE

Forest burger (HK$108)

For the vegetarians in the house, the Forest burger spotlights a beet and roasted mushroom patty alongside eggplant caviar, roasted bell pepper and garlic sauce. And what about the Burger Day half-price offer? Yep, it’s there.

Order here

Honourary Mentions

More to consider, more to love — I mean, these burgers aren’t going anywhere even after the end of May.

Hero Image: Mr. Beast Burger / Featured Image: Five Guys