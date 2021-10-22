Plates, Bibs and Stars! foodpanda brings Michelin dining into your home

Dig into Michelin-starred grub from the comfort of your very own dining table. Or, from the square-footage of your lap, in bed, resignedly clicking “Continue Watching” on yet another episode of Seinfeld on Netflix, if you’re anything like us.

Choice is, perhaps, the ultimate luxury. The pages upon pages of restaurants offering bites on-demand on foodpanda open up an entire universe of new and unexplored culinary options, but the presence of choice, here, also means the presence of indecision. And then you default to Your Last Order because familiarity is comforting.

A saviour to every dithering order, foodpanda’s newest “Michelin tag” does the hard work for you with a curation of the best of the best on the platform. So you already know your next meal is good. Michelin-rated good.

China Tang

You go to China Tang, recipient of a Michelin plate, for the food, yes, but you also go for the feeling. The atmosphere. The hand-embroidered wallpaper. The eclectic spread of antiques and objet d’arts. The romantic pre-war Shanghai meets colonial British design cues courtesy of the late Sir David Tang; the very aesthetic decorating the Mayfair restaurant of the same name in The Dorchester.

On nights you cannot make it to Landmark Atrium, let alone Central London, China Tang’s exhaustive menu of culinary comforts — with influences directed from Canton, Beijing and Sichuan — is simply one foodpanda order away. From soups to meats to rice and noodles, there’s a category for every palate; every hunger level. Go for Marinated Chicken with Sichuan Pepppercorn and Chili Oil for a kick of spice (HK$128); Barbecued Pork and Honey Sauce (HK$358), China Tang’s signature, for that perfectly sticky, perfectly glazed slice of char siu; and Pan-fried Chicken Fillet with Ginger, Chives and Moutai (HK$388), another China Tang signature, to round off a greatest-hits order.

Order China Tang on foodpanda here.

CIAK – In The Kitchen & CIAK – All Day Italian

Hungry users near Central and Quarry Bay need look no further than CIAK – In The Kitchen, for the former, and CIAK – All Day Italian, for the latter, for a taste of la dolce vita. True to their namesake of serving up fresh Italian food all day long, their traditional, artisanal take on the cuisine earned them a Bib Gourmand — indicating both quality and value — from Michelin’s inspectors.

There’s something for everyone: pasta lovers will get their fill and then some with the Tagliatelle with Wagyu Beef Bolognese in Traditional Style (HK$190+) or a mouth-watering Tagliolini in Classic Carbonara Sauce (HK$170+). For those who prefer to get their Italian food fix from pizza pie, the Estiva Pizza (HK$230+), topped with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, rocket, Parma ham and shaved parmesan is sure to please; and the Norcina Pizza (HK$230+), a simple trio of homemade sausage, mushrooms and mozzarella, is a reliable fan favourite.

Order CIAK – In The Kitchen on foodpanda here and CIAK – All Day Italian on foodpanda here.

Megan’s Kitchen

‘Tis the season for hot pot. Well, with ample air conditioning, any season can be the season for hot pot. The power of positive thinking! Now, if you really want something that impresses, make your next simmering basin a homemade, Michelin Bib Gourmand-approved one from Megan’s Kitchen; specifically, the Chiu Chow Sea Clam Soup (HK$198) and Fresh Lobster Borscht Soup (HK$358) to complement a surf-and-surf menu, or the Vietnam Style Superior Beef Broth (HK$528), to accompany all the beautifully marbled slices of beef you’re about to dunk and devour.

No one-trick-pony, Megan’s Kitchen also rustles up delicious Cantonese comforts, including Boneless Chicken with Ginger Sauce (HK$178 for the regular size) and Braised Ox Tail in Black Truffle Sauce (HK$338 for four pieces). Just in case a hot pot meal is a touch too extravagant on a Wednesday evening at home.

Order Megan’s Kitchen on foodpanda here.

Ramen Jo

There’s a specific etiquette to enjoying a bowl of ramen. First, the teaser: a spoonful of broth. Then, that satisfying slurp of noodles, specifically audible so the chef knows you’re really having a good time. If you’re a particularly shy eater, fret not: Ramen Jo, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient for six years in a row, can be delivered directly to you if you’re within the vicinity of their three locations in Causeway Bay, Elements Mall and YOHO Mall 1.

The Special Tsukemen (HK$108), Ramen Jo’s tour de force, tenders a thick, rich gulp that’s been simmering for 16 hours. Dip, slurp (or not), then drink down the broth — no judgements here. Feeling daring? Go for heat with the Nagoya Spicy Tsukemen (HK$98). And who can resist the Mini BBQ Pork Rice (HK$48)? It’s mini — basically an appetiser.

Now, practice those polite slurps in the safety of your own dining room. Then, make a deafening scene the next time you’re at your local ramen joint.

Order Ramen Jo on foodpanda here.

Beefbar

From Monaco to Paris to Hong Kong, Beefbar has maintained its stellar reputation for culinary excellence through recreating its most popular dishes from around the globe while also appealing to local tastes, earning it a Michelin star that it has held in our city since 2017.

Experience it for yourself by way of takeout and delivery through dishes such as the signature American Prime “Black Angus” French Bavette (HK$320) or the 50/50 Kobe Angus Burger with Jalapeño (HK$310) — a must for any burger lover. Like any good steakhouse, the same quality is extended to its sides, making Beefbar’s Natural Mashed Potatoes (HK$80) and Baby Carrots (HK$80) worthy sidekicks to any dish your heart desires.

Order Beefbar on foodpanda here.

foodpanda’s Michelin Tag is now available online and via the app. Click here to begin your order.