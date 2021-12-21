Glenmorangie’s A Tale of Winter is like your favourite holiday sweater in a glass

In this limited-edition single malt, honey and toffee join seasonal spices like cinnamon and ginger for a magical concoction that tastes and feels like home.

Winter is the perfect time to get cosied up in a blanket, snugly wrapped away from the cold, with perhaps a glass of your favourite whisky to warm you up. This Christmas, Glenmorangie delivers an aromatic twist to your holiday celebrations.

Carefully curated by Dr. Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, “Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter” presents a fusion of wintry aromas and fruit-forward flavours to carry you through the chillier months. Inspired by his motivation to capture the bliss of cosy moments indoors by the fire, Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter enfolds the essences of honey and Brazil-nut toffee, coupled with the classic, essential winter spices such as cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

The 13-year-old single malt Scotch holds bright, vivid flavours; a concoction of fruit, honey, cocoa dust and spices crafted through the imaginative lens of Dr. Bill, who applies his “What if…?” approach to dreaming up creative and delicious whiskies. Turning those dreams into reality, Glenmorangie’s expert distillers delicately craft their spirits in towering stills, maximising curation of aromas and tastes. Aged in the finest casks, and finished in Marsala wine casks from Sicily, each sip of Glenmorangie brings joy and laughter to last throughout the season.

Understanding the passion for a quality glass of whisky, Dr. Bill emphasises the heartwarming experience delivered by the limited-edition Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter: “With flavours as bright and vivid as my favourite woollen sweater, ‘Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter’ deliciously captures those magical, cosy moments. The experience begins with light flurries of fruit and honey, building to torrents of cocoa dust, flakes of red pepper and chunks of Brazil-nut toffee. It culminates in a feels-like-forever finish that swirls with cinnamon, ginger and clove.”

For enthusiasts who enjoy their whisky both neat and among an ensemble cast, this limited-edition also inspires a plethora of creative winter cocktails to make at home. From a Winter Old Fashioned to a fruity Winter Apple Toddy, these cocktail recipes are inspired by the warm, rich flavours of Glenmorangie.

Winter Old Fashioned Ingredients

50ml Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter

1 tsp Demerara Sugar

3 dashes Angostura Bitters Method

Pour all ingredients into glass. Stir to dissolve sugars. Fill with ice cubes. Stir to chill and slightly dilute.

Mulled Morangie Ingredients

30ml Glenmorangie Lasanta

100ml red wine*

50ml press apple juice

Mulling spices (cinnamon stick, cloves, anise, vanilla)**

1 dessert spoon of Demerara sugar

One slice (wheel) of orange *Alternatively, buy a pre-made bottle of mulled wine from the grocery store

** Alternatively, add a mulling sachet to your red wine Method

Pour ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a simmer on a low heat. Do not allow to boil. Pour into a heat-proof cup or mug.

Pumpkin Scotch Latte Ingredients

50ml Glenmorangie Original

50ml Espresso

50ml ready-made Spiced Pumpkin Syrup

100ml Hot Milk

Whipped Cream and Cinnamon, to garnish Method

Pour ingredients into a reusable coffee cup. Stir, then add whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.