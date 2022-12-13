Gift festive elegance with Gucci’s travel-inspired holiday campaign

Spread the magic of this celebratory season with ‘The Gucci Gift’ campaign, inspired by the enchantment of travel and the House’s timeless origins.

The Holiday season is a period of joyous reunion. With loved ones, we relish in the spirit of this special time of year, finding reconnection and shared appreciation while bundled in cosy, festive-toned outfits.



Arguably, we have more to celebrate this year. For the first time, overseas travel is possible. Holiday greetings are no longer bound by distance, time difference and FaceTime. What better way to voyage and find gift inspiration than in Gucci’s elevated elegance?

Courtesy: Gucci

Inspired by this renewed excitement for travel, ‘The Gucci Gift’ holiday campaign takes us on an enchanted journey under a starlit Winter sky. The festive world of Gucci is one of splendour and intrigue, encouraging us to go beyond our imaginations and embrace the beauty in our surroundings.

The House’s holiday collections showcase signature designs reimagined for the occasion. At the forefront is the heritage-infused Gucci Savoy duffle — as seen in the Gucci Valigeria campaign — in a beige and brown colourway with festive green-red-green Web detail. Additional offerings of trolleys and travel cases juxtapose in subdued monochrome shades.

Courtesy: Gucci

Carrying Gucci’s imaginative vision for travel are holiday editions of the House’s iconic bags. From the Gucci Horsebit 1955 to the Gucci Bamboo 1947, these style must-haves adorn tone-on-tone palettes, miniature proportions, precious leathers and urban optical motifs.



For fans of the GG monogram bag, check out the Gucci Ophidia tote, an online exclusive, that features a floral print designed by the artist Vittoria Accornero in the 1960s. Equivalent bags for men also showcase this legacy motif in grey-on-grey.

Courtesy: Gucci

Holiday magic also re-energises ‘The Gucci Gift’ Ready-to-Wear collection, innovating classic silhouettes with lace, ruffles, rich velvets and sequins. Paired with these looks are subdued heritage-style accessories perfect for everyday wear, such as the GG Marmont Thin Belt. Footwear fluxes day and night, featuring the Gucci Run sneaker, Horsebit loafers and GG-monogram-enriched platform heels to name a few.

Echoing the campaign’s whimsical wanderlust, nature-inspired jewelry and watches from The Gucci Flora and G-Timeless collections are added styling elements. The backdrop is further coloured by pieces from the Gucci Décor, Lifestyle and Pet collections.

Courtesy: Gucci

Enamored by Gucci’s festive luxury? Stay joyful — all purchases during the festive season will be delivered in special star motif’d eco-packaging that pays homage to the House’s galactic Cosmogonie collection.



‘Tis the season — get your festive favourites while you still can!

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Gucci)