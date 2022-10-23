Gucci Valigeria sparks our wanderlust with a little help from Ryan Gosling

Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s latest campaign for Gucci Valigeria taps the Hollywood superstar for a journey into the unexpected.

Remember travel? It may feel like a bygone notion here in Hong Kong, but as the world begins to open around us, those thoughts of fabulous and faraway places are trickling back into sight, into mind. Long overdue trips are calling, as great journeys and new adventures lie ahead — yes, the wanderlust is back.

Gucci knows how you feel — and not just lately. In fact, the brand’s whole heritage is rooted in it. When a young Guccio Gucci made his way to London, he found himself accommodating guests from the world over as a porter for The Savoy, falling in love at once with the romance and the magic of travel and its power to connect us, to inspire us and, ultimately, enable us to learn more about our very selves.

Those experiences would go on to inspire the young Florentine’s first suitcases, trunks, bags and hat boxes that became synonymous with the Italian luxury brand, and continue to endure as such today. It just so happens to be a perfect time to rekindle our love affair with setting out, with exploring the places beyond our own and seeing, once again, what the world has to offer — and what we have to offer it.

For Gucci Valigeria, the brand’s latest campaign, Creative Director Alessandro Michele aims to rekindle the flame of our collective passion for discovery and parts unknown. Pairing the talents of photographer Glen Luchford with the timeless aura of actor, screenwriter, director and musician Ryan Gosling, Gucci Valigeria — in particular, the Gucci Savoy collection — takes us on a dreamlike journey to the possibilities of everything that travel can be.

“Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys… This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase,” says Michele.

The Gucci Savoy collection, in homage to those formative days in Guccio Gucci’s youth, offers a stylish tip of the hat (box) to the notion of travel as something transformative, something more than just traversing the distance between two points.

Designed to meet the needs of every kind of traveller, the collection offers cabin-friendly to maxi-size 90cm trolleys, carry-on to carry-all duffle bags, and a variety of unique silhouettes including bowling bags, bowling totes and box totes. Hard-case pieces include updated trunks, suitcases and even hat boxes for the modern rake. Garment bags and beauty and jewellery cases round out the collection in both hard and soft iterations.

All of the pieces in the collection are exquisitely crafted and bear the signature marks of the House, from the GG monogram to the equestrian-inspired Web stripe, infusing a then-and-now aesthetic that will stand the test of time and space, wherever your journey takes you.

Take a look at four of our must-haves below.

Gucci Valigeria — The Gucci Savoy Collection Gucci Ophidia GG Medium Carry-On Duffle HK$18,000 Gucci GG Small Hat Case with Web HK$52,500

Gucci Large Suitcase with Web HK$58,500 Gucci Ophidia GG Small Trolley HK$25,200

