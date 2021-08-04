7 ways to make a seaside summer getaway in Hong Kong

Feeling the wanderlust? Channel decadent out-of-office vibes with these lush local retreats that will have you feeling like you’re on holiday in no time.

Let’s face it. The past 18 months have had us dreaming, longing, aching to be somewhere, anywhere but wherever we’ve been anchored since the start of [motions vaguely] all this. How about we do the next best thing and imagine ourselves somewhere faraway, say, the Mediterranean, where the cuisine ranges from Greek to French to Italian to Lebanese, the weather is tropical (like here!) and the surroundings are simple and romantic.

Best of all, we can do it all without leaving Hong Kong — no pesky quarantine required.

And to help us plan a seaside holiday at home, we’ve teamed up with Hublot, whose new Big Bang Unico Summer was designed in the spirit of the season, perfect for making happy memories under the sun. In a vibrant turquoise inspired by sunlight shining down upon the deepest lagoons, it’s a colourful companion for your next Mediterranean escape.

Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy

Deep in the heart of Sai Kung, the Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy offers a true getaway from the bustle of city life. Nestled among mountains and the sea, we’ll forgive you for thinking you’re on vacation while experiencing the world-class facilities on-site, like perfecting your swing at the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf, serving up aces at the Bruguera Tennis Academy or simply letting the experts at Bali’s acclaimed Fivelements wellness centre work their magic. How many pools in Hong Kong have their own waterfall? Yeah, membership has its perks.

And just for the summer, HKGTA is bringing the Mediterranean to us, turning the academy’s main house into Maison St. Tropez, delivering la belle vie of southern France into full focus, whether you’re dining in-house, relaxing poolside or catching the live entertainment on deck through August. Santé!

Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy, 81 Tai Chung Hau, Sai Kung, Hong Kong, +852 3187 8900

Eaton Hotel Pool

There’s a lot to love about The Eaton Hotel: Head mixologist Axel Gonzalez’s deliciously clever cocktails at Terrible Baby, Michelin-starred Cantonese delicacies at Yat Tung Heen, even the short jaunt between the venue and the MTR amid the swelter of yet another Hong Kong summer. But it’s the rooftop pool, with Greek-style columns and lagoon blue tiling that will put your mind miles away from home.

Eaton Hotel, 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2782 1818

Billow Bar Seafood Bistro

A hidden gem tucked away in Tai Po’s Lake Egret Nature Park, Billow offers a tranquil oasis boasting a true Hong Kong rarity: over 20,000 square feet of fine dining. With its pristine white Santorini-style exterior, you’ll feel whisked away to the Greek islands quicker than you can say “Opa!”

Sips and sups (try the signature black cod) by the water’s edge are made even better by a variety of activities on offer at the park, from boating to birdwatching to even goat-feeding, making a perfect destination for those with little ones in tow. Discover Billow as Hublot does through their Instagram.

Billow Bar Seafood Bistro, Shop B, G/F, Kerry Lake Egret Nature Park, 2 Hung Lam Drive, Tai Po Kau, Tai Po, Hong Kong, +852 9876 9665

Cococabana

If you haven’t been down to the rocky bay of Shek O on Hong Kong Island’s south side, you’ve been missing a real treat. No list of Mediterranean escapes would be complete without Cococabana, serving up beachside al fresco dining courtesy of Chef Jean Paul Gauci. Don’t sleep on the tartare de boeuf (HK$320), and be sure to order some moules au pastis (HK$298) for the table. Sharing is caring.

Cococabana, G/F, Shek O Beach Building, Shek O Beach, Shek O, Hong Kong, +852 2812 2226

The Verandah

Keeping things on the southern part of Hong Kong, head over to Repulse Bay for a bit of history and some very fine dining overlooking the water below. Set inside The Repulse Bay, (the building, not the bay), The Verandah channels the continental charm of the original Repulse Bay Hotel (1920 – 1982), a place that hosted royalty, movie stars and literary giants on their trips to our fragrant harbour for decades. Stop by on a Sunday for their “Bountiful” brunch, featuring free-flow Grand Marnier and all-you-can-eat seafood.

The Verandah, 109 Repulse Bay Road, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2292 2822

Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel

Hongkongers looking to make a proper holiday of it will find what they’re looking for at this lush coastal escape. Easily accessible by a quick shuttle from the MTR, this sprawling green sanctuary offers all the amenities a luxury hotel can provide, with endless family-friendly activities, immediate access to Golden Beach and a variety of dining options that will please any palate.

Oh, and don’t forget the massive outdoor swimming pool, where you can post up with a good book, a glass of something strong and wonder if you ever really need to go back to real life.

Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel, 1 Castle Peak Road, Hong Kong, +852 2452 8888

Maison Libanaise

We get it. You can’t always trek out to some faraway beach bar or turn your phone off for days in a luxury resort. There’s living to do! Duty calls! And maybe the hard-working people of Hong Kong deserve a few more vacation days (hint, hint). Either way, we understand. If all you need is just a quick lifestyle edit, grab a table inside Central’s Maison Libanaise to get your Medi fix, courtesy of one of the tastiest menus in town. With an atmosphere inspired by 1960s Beirut, you’ll forget you’re just steps away from the Mid-Levels escalators, and if that doesn’t do the trick, their refreshing Frosé All Day special will take care of the rest.

Maison Libanaise, 10 Shelley Street, SoHo, Hong Kong, +852 2111 2284

