Celebrate the Enchanted Wonders of Christmas at Island Shangri-La

This festive season, Island Shangri-La plays host to an enchanting Christmas with a rich cast of characters — ones that you already know, ones that you love.
First, meet Noble Mr. Nutcracker, standing suited-and-booted as Island Shangri-La’s omniscient narrator. After the warm welcome, he will invite you to take some photos by the beautifully adorned grand Christmas Tree, before joining him on a tour of the Christmas Market in the hotel lobby.
The scent of roasted chestnuts will greet you upon your very first steps into the European-inspired Christmas Market. Grab a cup of heart-warming hot chocolate or mulled wine and indulge in homemade festive nibbles, such as gingerbread, Christmas pudding, mince pies and caramelised apples.
Christmas is a time for family. A delightful range of family-friendly activities awaits at Island Shangri-La this season, from meeting Santa Claus, festive storytelling, Christmas decoration workshops, ballet performances to live carolling in the hotel lobby. There’s a fun, festive pastime for every family throughout the month of December.
If a mere hour-or-so is not enough, Island Shangri-La’s myriad selection of staycation packages will keep the merriment going for days. The Nutcracker Suite Staycation offers a luxurious stay in the hotel’s Christmas-themed suite, decked out with shiny baubles, personalised stockings, an in-suite Christmas tree and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. If the little ones prefer getting adventurous, Island Shangri-La’s Christmas Kids’ Camp combines a staycation with an outdoor-adventure programme for children aged five to twelve, while parents enjoy a restful moment in the hotel.
Lastly, the final touch: a host of delectable festive treats will be on offer to please every palate, including an intimate 3-course set dinner with a view at Restaurant Petrus (rates starting at HK$1,288 per person), a Champagne Christmas brunch at Lobster Bar and Grill (HK$1,098 per person) and a festive afternoon tea at Lobby Lounge (HK$718 for two persons). And if you want choice beyond all else, cafe TOO’s festive buffet (rates starting at HK$568 per person) ensures a cornucopia of scrumptious, festive bites.
Learn more about Island Shangri-La’s Christmas offerings here.