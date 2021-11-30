Celebrate the Enchanted Wonders of Christmas at Island Shangri-La

This festive season, Island Shangri-La plays host to an enchanting Christmas with a rich cast of characters — ones that you already know, ones that you love.

First, meet Noble Mr. Nutcracker, standing suited-and-booted as Island Shangri-La’s omniscient narrator. After the warm welcome, he will invite you to take some photos by the beautifully adorned grand Christmas Tree, before joining him on a tour of the Christmas Market in the hotel lobby.

The scent of roasted chestnuts will greet you upon your very first steps into the European-inspired Christmas Market. Grab a cup of heart-warming hot chocolate or mulled wine and indulge in homemade festive nibbles, such as gingerbread, Christmas pudding, mince pies and caramelised apples.

The grand Christmas Tree “From Hong Kong with Heart” stands tall at the hotel lobby, with hand-painted ornaments by local illustrators.

From handmade Chocolate Nutcrackers to delectable cakes, discover festive items perfect for gifting at the Christmas Market.



Island Shangri-La has collaborated with Japanese artist Kiyoko Yamaguchi to create a Gingerbread of the Hong Kong Skyline.

Christmas is a time for family. A delightful range of family-friendly activities awaits at Island Shangri-La this season, from meeting Santa Claus, festive storytelling, Christmas decoration workshops, ballet performances to live carolling in the hotel lobby. There’s a fun, festive pastime for every family throughout the month of December.

If a mere hour-or-so is not enough, Island Shangri-La’s myriad selection of staycation packages will keep the merriment going for days. The Nutcracker Suite Staycation offers a luxurious stay in the hotel’s Christmas-themed suite, decked out with shiny baubles, personalised stockings, an in-suite Christmas tree and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. If the little ones prefer getting adventurous, Island Shangri-La’s Christmas Kids’ Camp combines a staycation with an outdoor-adventure programme for children aged five to twelve, while parents enjoy a restful moment in the hotel.

The Christmas Buffet at cafe TOO has everything desired for a Christmas feast.



Complete the festive feast with an array of Christmas-themed desserts for the sweet tooth.

Delight the tastebuds with a splendour of seafood favourites.

Lastly, the final touch: a host of delectable festive treats will be on offer to please every palate, including an intimate 3-course set dinner with a view at Restaurant Petrus (rates starting at HK$1,288 per person), a Champagne Christmas brunch at Lobster Bar and Grill (HK$1,098 per person) and a festive afternoon tea at Lobby Lounge (HK$718 for two persons). And if you want choice beyond all else, cafe TOO’s festive buffet (rates starting at HK$568 per person) ensures a cornucopia of scrumptious, festive bites.

Learn more about Island Shangri-La’s Christmas offerings here.