Experience an elevated lifestyle with Mercedes-Benz and IWC Schaffhausen at HAUS

Since launching this past February, HAUS — Mercedes-Benz and IWC Schaffhausen’s new joint retail concept — has become one of the hottest destinations in the city for dining, refreshments and to see and be seen.

It’s a visual feast from the moment one enters the 5,000 square-foot, two story space. The main floor offers a retail experience and a showroom featuring the brands’ finest offerings, on display for enthusiasts and owners alike. Playing host to iconic timepieces from IWC Schaffhausen, the space also features a rotating selection of Mercedes-Benz models. Currently on display is the newly launched all-electric EQA from Mercedes-EQ and IWC’s latest Pilot’s Watches collection.

Upstairs, the multi-use space brings car, watch and lifestyle enthusiasts some never-before-seen experiences in Hong Kong. Through a collaborative partnership, the bar and restaurant have played host in recent months to some of Hong Kong’s most celebrated culinary superstars, including The Arcane Collective’s Shane Osborn and Antimo Maria Merone, who presented an Italian-Chinese tasting menu that was not to be missed.

Currently, the ground floor offers an escape to Italy with Illy in partnership with Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong; upstairs, Krug Ambassade chef Robin Zavou has developed an innovative menu of playfully interpreted local classics using seasonal produce for The Krug Kitchen.

Continuing with this tradition, the menu and chef will change from by season and from time to time, giving guests a reason to come back again and again. In August, guests can return to find a full Japanese reinterpretation of both floors, promising a culinary experience to match. In a city that loves food like Hong Kong, it’s a level of exclusivity that makes dining out more than just a meal, but an unforgettable experience.

Membership has its benefits: Bi-weekly lifestyle events, special HAUS food and beverage perks, birthday privileges and priority dinner bookings are all at the disposal of cardholders – who can access these through HAUS’s dedicated member site. Recent events available to members include watchmaking classes, cocktail classes and a bean-to-bar workshop for chocolate lovers.

HAUS Owner members also have the opportunity to book three days’ priority access for dinners in the restaurant space. For a full list of HAUS membership perks, click here.

Joining the programme is quick and convenient. Owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and IWC watches can simply register online here with their license plate or watch serial number to lock down their membership and start to enjoy the benefits that come with it.

Non-Owners who are fans of Mercedes-Benz and IWC are welcome and encouraged to sign up as Fans as well, as HAUS will host a number of other lifestyle events and workshops, such as an upcoming wine tasting event open to Fans and Owners alike.

HAUS is a unique space for watchmaking and car enthusiasts. The concept store is a platform that fosters creativity through different events, offering a space where members can meet, share ideas and connect.

“Both Mercedes-Benz and IWC are known for their passion for the highest precision,” said Andreas Buchenthal, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong. “Both place great emphasis on craftsmanship, precision engineering, and technology with products that meet the highest expectations in terms of quality.”

With so much to see, eat, drink and experience, there’s never been a better time to make HAUS your home away from home.

HAUS is open from 11am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday at Shop 38 & 40, G/F, 48 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2598 7080