StockX is ready to get your Fall 2022 fits dripping
Style
30 Aug 2022 11:42 AM

StockX is ready to get your Fall 2022 fits dripping

Presented by StockX

Michelle Chan
Editor

With the new season fast approaching, keep up by giving your autumn wardrobe a street-ready revamp, courtesy of StockX.

And just like that, 2022 is officially 75% over. Though short-lived and hotter than one would imagine, Hong Kong’s autumn season actually begins in August. With our one foot in what is left of this year, is there a better time than now to check out what’s new on StockX? Shop with complete ease knowing that all items are verified for authenticity by professionals, and the prices are some of the best out there, through and through.

From go-to luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton and Burberry, to coveted collaborations among the ranks of Dior x CACTUS JACK and Gucci x adidas, StockX’s newly arrived offerings are vast enough to cover your OOTDs all season long. See some deals not to miss on StockX right this moment, so you remain ahead of the game when the temperature inevitably drops.

Fire fall fits to shop at StockX:

Louis Vuitton

Shop everything else Louis Vuitton here.

Burberry

Shop everything else Burberry here.

Dior x CACTUS JACK

Shop everything else Dior here.

Nike x Stussy

Shop everything else Stussy here.

Gucci

Shop everything else Gucci here.

Please note that the prices listed in this article are accurate upon the time of publishing. The final prices may vary due to the nature of the StockX marketplace.

Hong Kong Louis Vuitton Nike stussy StockX fall 2022 fall style
Michelle Chan
Editor
A girl who got one (1) nostril piercing and let it dictate her entire style journey. Email me anything interesting!
