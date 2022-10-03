StockX will have you ready for going out (and flying out) this autumn

As the temps (and flight restrictions!) finally begin to ease up, StockX will keep your fits OOTD-ready — wherever your final destination takes you.

We’re officially post-Equinox here in Hong Kong, and as this summer’s record-breaking heatwave begins to finally taper off, our eyes are looking forward to some truly autumnal vibrations. The falling temperatures means a rise in getting these ‘fits off — as we all know, there’s a huge difference between “getting dressed” and dressing-dressing — plus, with our city (finally!) on the verge of relaxing measures for both going out and flying out, there’s never been a better time think about what we’re going to wear for both.

Where better to start our search than with StockX? All items are verified authentic by the pros, the prices often beat what you’ll find at a retail and, most importantly, they’re guaranteed to keep you looking fly and on-trend in the season’s hottest offerings.

From Loewe and Dolce & Gabbana tanks to Hermès bags and Prada loafers, StockX has you covered from top-to-toe-to-tote. To borrow a line from Shania — let’s go, girls.

Stock up for the season at StockX:

Please note that the prices listed in this article are accurate upon the time of publishing. The final prices may vary due to the nature of the StockX marketplace.