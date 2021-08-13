With lockdowns turning us all into our own skincare experts, smart beauty gadgets are taking the world by storm. We sift through the offerings at JOYCE Beauty’s new Gadget Bar for the best devices for face, body and hair.

Given the hectic nature of our daily lives – not to mention the extreme circumstances we’ve found ourselves in for more than a year – indulging in a visit to a beauty salon or spa hasn’t been easy. That’s why the beauty industry’s current “tech-celeration” trend and the proliferation of gadgets in the beauty industry are both much-needed and very welcome. In fact, with so many new gizmos on the market, it’s never been easier to find the right one for you, whatever your requirements or concerns may be.

JOYCE Beauty, Hong Kong’s ultimate luxury beauty destination, offers a unique selection of devices, each promising professional-level treatments and results – all in the comfort of your own home. These smart beauty gadgets are guaranteed to transform your entire beauty regime, giving you not only complete control over your routine but also the best skin and hair ever.

This month, part of the JOYCE Beauty counter at Lane Crawford ifc will be transformed into the Gadget Bar – a repository of the most inventive and up-to-date devices for face, body and hair. Here’s our own pick of what’s on offer.

LYMA

The LYMA system starter kit comes with an active mist and priming serum and a light therapy laser that’s safe for at-home use

LYMA is a beauty brand that combines science, nature and technology to help you look and feel your best. The ground-breaking beauty brand has introduced the world’s most powerful, transformative, portable skin-renewal system that uses laser-based light therapy, which was formerly available only at a clinic. Now, you can have it at any time you like.

From active acne and scarring to sagging skin, unwanted texture, rosacea, wrinkles and cellulite, this laser delivers never-seen-before results.

After just 15 minutes of daily use, your skin won’t just improve but be transformed. Originally developed as a medical laser to heal injury, this at-home and completely safe light therapy eliminates surface bacteria, delivers deep cellular regeneration and hydration, and uses oxygen to improve the skin’s texture.

With zero damage to the skin and no need for goggles, a 500mW near-infrared laser such as this has never been so easily accessible; totally pain-free, it’s completely safe to use at home.

At HK$20,999, the Lyma System Starter Kit also includes a 30-day supply of LYMA Active Mist and a Lyma Priming Serum – a special three-step system to give you the best results. The laser is also compatible with any oil and serum products available at JOYCE Beauty.

CELLRETURN

The CELLRETURN LED Mask Platinum

With its own LED module patent, the CELLRETURN LED Mask series offers a high-tech solution for skin problems and can tackle everything from wrinkles to double chins.

It utilises LEDs of three wavelengths, with each mode providing a different combination of wavelengths and near-infrared rays. The Red Mode is effective in improving skin transparency, density, hydration, elasticity and pores; the Blue Mode is ideal for troubled skin, possibly due to external irritation or cold wind; and the Pink Mode combines RED and BLUE wavelengths for concentrated care.

We love the Iron Man-esque look of the Platinum masks, which are equipped with more than 1,000 multi-coloured LED lightbulbs to generate near-infrared rays that penetrate deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation, and eliminate blemish-causing bacteria.

At HK$16,600, the LED Mask Platinum comes in white and features wireless charging, a nine-minute fast mode and a dual cover.

So that you’re completely covered, whatever your concerns may be, there’s also the CELLRETURN Hair Alpha-Ray (HK$18,000) for the hair and scalp, as well as the Alpha Neckle Ray (HK$7,700) for the neck.

For best results, the LED Mask Platinum should be used 3-4 times a week. Hair Alpha-Ray should be used 3-4 times a week for 20 minutes every day. Neckle Ray should be used three times a week for a minimum of 5 minutes up to 20 minutes per session.

Pair the treatments with serums and hair masks available at JOYCE Beauty. For the face, we suggest Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Concentrate, whereas, for the scalp, a good recommendation is the MD’s Scalp Essentials.

NuFACE

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

If you’re already au fait with beauty gadgets, NuFACE should be a familiar name. It promises a five-minute, at-home facial lift that improves your facial contours and skin tone while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Choose from five levels of intensity up to 335 Micro Amps – its gentle microcurrent technology stimulates the face and neck. Plus, an app helps you keep your treatments on track.

For best results, it should be used for five minutes five times per week for about two months, and reduced to two to three times a week in the following months.

Both the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device (HK$2,910) and Mini Facial Toning Device (HK$1,735) are available at JOYCE Beauty, as well as the pocket-sized NuFACE Fix Line Smoothing Device (HK$1,350), which is the world’s first pen-sized microcurrent device cleared by the US FDA for cosmetic use, and perfect for attacking fine lines and wrinkles.

PMD

PMD’s Clean Pro

For those with oily and blemish-prone skin, PMD’s Clean Pro is a must-have double-edged device. At 7,000 vibrations per minute, the ultra-hygienic silicone soft bristles help break down dirt and oil deep within the pores. On the backside, the gemstone facial massager is perfect for massaging in serums and moisturisers.

The Clean Pro (HK$1,400) is available in Blush with Rose Quartz and Black with Obsidian and comes with four customisable modes. For those whose blemish woes don’t stop at the face, the Clean Body (HK$1,240) can be used in other areas where the skin suffers from breakouts due to sweat, debris and ingrown hair.

Available in blush and navy, it includes three interchangeable/replaceable magnetic heads: a silver-infused loofah for gentle exfoliation; an aluminium oxide exfoliator to buff away rough, calloused skin; and a relaxing body massager to relieve everyday body aches.

Sarah Chapman

Sarah Chapman’s Pro Pore Refiner

Sarah Chapman’s Pro Pore Refiner (HK$1,345) puts the sought-after skincare authority’s expertise right in your own hands. This three-step extraction device removes all the deep-set gunk in the pores, leaving the skin smooth and supple.

It features yellow-light thermo-therapy and ionic cleansing, which opens the pores and brings negatively charged dirt to the surface of the skin; blue-light thermo-therapy and ultrasonic vibrations, which massage over blocked areas and loosen them up; and white-light extraction with different intensity levels to remove all dirt and sebum.

