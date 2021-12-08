The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a chocolate lover’s dream

The launch of The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao from The Macallan is a celebration of chocolate, sustainability and more. If that’s not enough, award-winning mixologists Agung Prabowo and Antonio Lai will lead The Harmony Curation, creating twelve new cocktails featuring the expression for six different bars in Hong Kong, starting this month.

December is the month of indulgence, of gathering with friends and loved ones to reflect on the days gone by and celebrate the year anew. It’s a time to fill our bellies and warm our hearts — calorie counts be damned — on the things that bring us comfort, the things that make us Mmm and Ahh, the things that make our tastebuds leap with joy.

The Macallan knows this; they’ve been treating whisky lovers to enduring single malt excellence for nearly two centuries from their distillery along Scotland’s River Spey. So who else but The Macallan to introduce, as its first limited edition whisky for The Harmony Collection, a celebration of one of the greatest indulgences of them all: chocolate.

Introducing The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao

With the launch of The Harmony Collection, The Macallan takes another leap forward in its everlasting journey towards shaping a more sustainable future. The collection envisions harmony between us and the world we live in, from packaging to practices to ingredients — for example, in the Rich Cacao edition.

Uniting masters of their crafts, The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan travelled to Girona, Spain to meet world-renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca and master chocolatier Damian Allsop, discovering first-hand the chocolate-making process and drawing the inspiration needed to explore its decadent flavours in a new expression at The Macallan Estate.

The result is a smooth single malt, matured in European and American oak casks. It carries the alluring profile of chocolate, and is perfectly enhanced with, well — even more chocolate.

Harmony Between Masters

While working with Roca and Allsop to elevate her understanding of the ingredient, Logan found that an equal kind of harmony exists between chocolatiers and whisky distillers.

“As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge,” says Logan.

In harmony with the planet, as well, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao comes in a fully recyclable and biodegradable box made from discarded husks of cacao pods, bringing the chocolate story full circle, from bean to box.

Discover Rich Cacao in Hong Kong with The Harmony Curation

For chocolate and whisky lovers in Hong Kong alike, The Macallan has tapped award-winning local mixologists Antonio Lai and Agung Prabowo to launch The Harmony Curation, creating twelve different cocktails that feature The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.

Starting from 15 December, here’s where you can try them all:

15 December: Salisterra, The Upper House

22 December: 8 ¹⁄₂ Otto e Mezzo Bombana

29 December: Lobster Bar and Grill at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

5 January: Ozone, Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

12 January: Popinjays, The Murray Hong Kong

19 January: Quinary

See you there!

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao pop-up will be on exhibit at K11 Musea until 12 December. For more information, visit www.themacallan.com. Follow The Macallan Hong Kong on Instagram here.