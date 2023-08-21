5 outfits recently worn by Kylie Jenner that prove she’s in her ‘quiet luxury’ era

Kylie Jenner, the youngest scion of the extended Kardashian family, is no stranger to the perks of celebrity life. Having afforded sartorial education driven by red-carpet outings, unfettered access to designer labels, and guidance by her famous sisters, Kylie’s understanding of fashion is naturally superior. The 26-year-old beauty entrepreneur has toyed with her fair share of viral trends —whether it’s the ultra-flashy Y2K style characterised by micro-mini hemlines and ostentatious prints, her love for Miu Miu-peppered cottage-core or her recent induction into the world of quiet luxury— Kylie has always emerged as a fashion icon in her own right.

While Jenner has always been at the forefront of experimentation, it is her ability to successfully trend-hop that has made all the difference. However, despite her time in the limelight, Kylie’s personal style has always gravitated towards maximal manifestations. It’s no wonder even fashionistas were baffled when the youngest KarJenner was spotted restaurant-hopping in Paris in a minimal-yet-feminine summer dress and pattern-less co-ord set.

We start by examining what Kylie’s ‘old money aesthetic’ entails and just how it contrasts with her regular style. Do we see the rise of Kylie Jenner’s quiet luxury era? Here’s all the scoop…

What is quiet luxury?

The art of looking wealthy without being obvious is captured in quiet luxury, which has been influenced by shows like HBO’s Succession, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie, and the ski-trial wardrobe of Gwyneth Paltrow. The Row, Toteme, and Proenza Schouler are among the brands that have captured the internet’s attention with neutral-toned, minimalist pieces.

While many like Kylie are just discovering quiet luxury, the trend can rightfully be placed in the world of recent resurgences. Tech billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have worn three-figure t-shirts to work for decades, while brands like Bottega Veneta have chosen to forgo logos, making craftsmanship the reason for the USD 6,000 bags. Runway trends in the last few seasons, the uptick of social media mentions, and a blatant endorsement by influential celebrities like the KarJenners are key factors in establishing the loud presence of quiet luxury.

Kylie Jenner’s quiet luxury outfits

1. In a Saks Potts halter dress

Kylie in a light blue pastel halter dress by Saks Potts. (Image: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

For Kylie, summer is all about lounging poolside in her Calabasas home dressed in the finest designer wear her USD 680 million net worth can afford her. The first being this pastel blue halter dress by the label Saks Potts which retails for a cool USD 615. If the midi wasn’t luxurious enough, it’s her USD 200-worth silver rings by Rigido Jewellery that requires an added zoom into your screen. In a now-deleted TikTok shared by the beauty mogul, Kylie spent the day parading around her Hermes Sac Birkin Faubourg 20 bag and gliding in her clear glass slippers by Coperni. Even her wrist was adorned with the USD 1479-costing Cartier Trinity bracelet.

2. In Issey Miyake and Shay Jewellery

Kylie wearing a one-shoulder top by Issey Miyake and the diamond pinky ring by Shay Jewellery. (Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

One of Kylie’s outfit rotations of the week included this monochrome Issey Miyake top which she accentuated with hints of silver accessories. Notice the laidback charm of the sculptural piece that embodies quiet luxury brilliantly. Understated yet gorgeous, right? She paired it with dark denim, a delicate belly chain by Lili Claspe, and a gasp-eliciting USD 13,000-worth diamond spiral pinky ring crafted by Shay Jewellery. Talk about casual outings!

3. In Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta

Kylie carrying the USD 1800 Louis Vuitton Nightbird Monogram Pochette Bag. (Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie might be sticking to the white tee-and-blue jeans dress code for the day, but it’s upon closer inspection that the pieces reveal their truest colours. Her white bodice t-shirt (Courtesy: Maison Margiela) only sets one back by USD 250 but it’s the Louis Vuitton’s Nightbird Monogram Pochette Bag that brings in the bigger dent in your bank balance. She completed the quiet luxury-approved look with her USD 620-worth Cangi Wraparound Sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, and a beige Diving Mesh Pumps by Courrèges.

Add your products here !

4. In a Marni coord set

Kylie stepped out to her garage for a brand shoot, but she ensured her white set did all the talking. Posing for a drink, the 26-year-old KarJenner pulled out her white ribbed set from the Italian luxury house, Marni. While Kylie twisted the skirt in an unconventional drape, we loved the monotone whitewash— a clear departure from her maximal ways.

Add your products here !

5. In Loewe

Kylie wearing the USD 990-costing deconstructed midi skirt by Loewe. (Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Another Instagram photo dump saw Kylie slip into an adventurous athleisure fit featuring Loewe’s deconstructed midi skirt, and the very cool invisible strap tank top from streetwear connoisseurs, Y/Project. While she kept the look unnaccessorised, she added her big black boots from Gianvito Rossi for the right shade of contrast.

Which of Kylie Jenner’s quiet luxury outfits did you love the most?

(Main and featured image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.