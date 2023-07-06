A BATHING APE debuts Fall/Winter 2023 collections with its four sub-labels

For its 30th anniversary celebration, Japanese streetwear giant A BATHING APE recently held its legendary BAPE HEADS SHOW in the world’s street fashion capital. Taking place at “TERMINAL 5” in New York City, the show featured over a hundred looks from the main brand and its four sub-labels: AAPE, BAPE BLACK®, BAPY®, and APEE.

Rippling LED art transported attendees across different phases of BAPE® fashion, making for an immersive audio-visual experience throughout the show. Curated by creative director Polina Zakharova and produced by Svetlana Yermolayeva, A BATHING APE fans worldwide were able to take in a spectacular blend of music, culture, and fashion.

Infusing elements that make up the foundation of the A BATHING APE labels, the runway showcased looks inspired by the themes of dance, skate, music and sports. Fans were able to enjoy design languages that influenced the brand, including American collegiate, modern women, outdoors, vintage, and Y2K styling.

A BATHING APE®︎

For this year’s Fall/Winter collection, A BATHING APE®︎ capsulised its 30 years of history into three key themes – “SPORT MANIA,” “COLLEGE CLASSIC,”, and “DENIM PAINTER.”

The “SPORT MANIA” theme focuses on the essence of ’90s American hip hop, borrowing design elements such as graffiti art to create apparel with an air of sporty, luxurious decadence. “COLLEGE CLASSIC” strikes a contrast, with an eclectic mixture of colours and patterns informing a collection reminiscent of American collegiate uniforms. “DENIM PAINTER” honours American artist Jackson Pollock, dancing on the line between art and fashion. Workwear and denim, alongside the artist’s iconic paint splatters, are prevalent elements throughout the collection.

AAPE®︎

With a focus on authentic street heritage, A BATHING APE®︎ subsidiary label AAPE’s Fall/Winter collection stays true to their core essence. The collections are an eye-catching menagerie of bright pastels, textured patterns and playfully oversized silhouettes, paying homage to the skateboarding and hip hop culture of the ’90s.

BAPE BLACK®︎

Inspired by the retro outdoor trend that took Europe by storm, this season’s BAPE BLACK®︎ collection traverses mountain ranges by incorporating a variety of knitted pieces, luxurious classics and utilitarian sportswear into the lineup. Comfortable and optimistic, the collection adds a touch of nostalgia to the aesthetics of outdoor hiking.

BAPY®︎

Through the theme of “THE OFFICE ESSENTIALS”, the BAPY®︎ collection approaches womenswear with a contemporary take. Dedicated to newly employed women, the elegant looks explore how young women can strike a stylish balance between their professional and professional lives. From traditional tartan to glittering evening gowns, there’s something in the collection for every modern woman.

APEE®︎

Last but not least, this year’s APEE collection infuses elements from APEE’s “GEN-Z GYARU WINTER” theme, which spotlights Japanese Gyaru fashion and Gen-Z youth culture. Heavily reminiscent of the Y2K aesthetic, the collection ranges from ultra-cropped tops to thick, fluffy leg warmers. It’s safe to say that the collection looks like what you would find in a Z-era girl’s wardrobe.

For a closer look at this year’s A BATHING APE®︎ collections, check out the label’s official Instagram.