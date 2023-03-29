A. Lange & Söhne Introduces its first self-winding chronograph in the ODYSSEUS CHRONOGRAPH

A. Lange & Söhne has just released its first self-winding chronograph — the ODYSSEUS CHRONOGRAPH — at this year’s Watches and Wonders. Building on the success of the ODYSSEUS platform, this new complication is the sequel to the success story of a watch model that was just introduced in 2019.

Furthering A. Lange & Söhne‘s take on sporty-elegant, the new ODYSSEUS CHRONOGRAPH sees the highly-complicated, and newly developed L156.1 calibre movement. This movement works in maintaining the signature dial configuration by positioning both chronograph hands in the center — the minute counter is represented by a lozenge-shaped tip while a red hand acts as the chrono seconds. “The ODYSSEUS CHRONOGRAPH transports the contemporary and one-of-a-kind design of the watch family to a new technical dimension. It meets all the requirements of a stopwatch suitable for many fields of application, without relinquishing the hallmarks of Lange precision watchmaking,” says Anthony de Haas, Director of Product Development.

Legibility has not been sacrificed with the added function as both large day and date displays can be found at their respective 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock positions. Operation of the chronograph is also kept simple as the tapered pushers now have dual functions; the buttons operate the chronograph when the crown is in the screw-down position but are used to correct the date and day of the week when the crown is pulled out.

Sitting at 42.5mm on the wrist, the new ODYSSEUS CHRONOGRAPH can withstand 12 bars of pressure and has 50 hours of power reserve when fully wound. Due to the complexity of the movement, this watch is limited to just 100 pieces.

(Images: A. Lange & Söhne)