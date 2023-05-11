facebook
adidas Originals is giving away a pair of BLACKPINK-signed Superstars
11 May 2023

adidas Originals is giving away a pair of BLACKPINK-signed Superstars

Ambrose Leung

BLINKS in Hong Kong now have a chance to score a rare piece of BLACKPINK memorabilia with adidas Originals.

Just released as part of the new Home Of Classics campaign featuring the four members, the adidas Originals Flagship Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay will have a pair of autographed Superstars on display.

This pair of autographed Superstars can be won via their #myadistyle giveaway. To enter the giveaway, fans must:

1. Visit the adidas Originals Flagship Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay and take a picture featuring the BLACKPINK’s autographed adidas Originals Superstar.
2. Post the picture on a public Instagram account and tag @adidashk with the hashtag #myadistyle.
3. The winner who produces the picture that best embodies “adidas classics” will receive a pair of BLACKPINK’s autographed adidas Originals Superstar (1 quota only).

Those interested can visit the CWB flagship from now until May 21 to participate in the contest.

(Images: adidas)

adidas Originals is giving away a pair of BLACKPINK-signed Superstars

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

