facebook
Home > Style > adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers again
adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers again
Style
12 May 2023 04:49 PM

adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers again

Ambrose Leung

adidas will officially be brining back the YEEZY line of footwear for sale at its stores.

Already expecting a full-year operating loss of roughly €700 million EUR (its first annual loss in 31 years), largely due to the split from Ye, the footwear giant is looking to offset some of the loss with the reintroduction of the YEEZY line — selling some of the €1.2 billion EUR-worth of inventor currently sitting in storage.

CEO Bjorn Gulden commented: “What we are trying to do over time is to sell parts of these goods and then donate to organizations that help us and that also have been hurt by Kanye’s statements. Burning is not the solution.”

This will see portions of the sales go to charity while Ye will receive a 15 percent commission for each YEEZY shoe sold. This news had a positive impact on the adidas stock, increasing share price by two percent. There is currently no news on when the first pair will make an appearance on official sales channels.

(Images: Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Sneakers Kanye West Adidas Yeezy Ye
adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers again

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.