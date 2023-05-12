adidas will sell YEEZY sneakers again

adidas will officially be brining back the YEEZY line of footwear for sale at its stores.

Already expecting a full-year operating loss of roughly €700 million EUR (its first annual loss in 31 years), largely due to the split from Ye, the footwear giant is looking to offset some of the loss with the reintroduction of the YEEZY line — selling some of the €1.2 billion EUR-worth of inventor currently sitting in storage.

ADIDAS WILL START SELLING YZY AGAIN PART OF PROCEEDS WILL GO TO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS YE WILL BE ENTITLED TO A 15% COMMISSION ON ALL GOODS SOLD pic.twitter.com/DyLOUIYJpl — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) May 11, 2023

CEO Bjorn Gulden commented: “What we are trying to do over time is to sell parts of these goods and then donate to organizations that help us and that also have been hurt by Kanye’s statements. Burning is not the solution.”

This will see portions of the sales go to charity while Ye will receive a 15 percent commission for each YEEZY shoe sold. This news had a positive impact on the adidas stock, increasing share price by two percent. There is currently no news on when the first pair will make an appearance on official sales channels.

(Images: Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)