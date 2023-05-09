Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are releasing two new colourways for the 550

Aimé Leon Dore is preparing to release two new colourways for the New Balance 550 silhouette. In keeping with the brands affinity for the use in neutral tones, this new release features both brown and taupe uppers.

While past releases were crafted in smooth leather, these two new colourways are made from suede material for a more textured look. The overall sneaker has a vintage aesthetic with its sail midsole and classic paneling and shape.

Marking this as a collaboration, both names receive branding on the tongue, heel, insoles, and packaging. Fans of ALD’s NB collabs can find them available now for raffle on the brand’s web store where it is limit one per customer if successful. Each pair retails for $1,050 HKD with the raffle ending on May 10, 11:59 p.m. ET.

(Images: Aimé Leon Dore)