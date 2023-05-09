facebook
Home > Style > Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are releasing two new colourways for the 550
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are releasing two new colourways for the 550
Style
09 May 2023 03:04 PM

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are releasing two new colourways for the 550

Ambrose Leung

Aimé Leon Dore is preparing to release two new colourways for the New Balance 550 silhouette. In keeping with the brands affinity for the use in neutral tones, this new release features both brown and taupe uppers.

While past releases were crafted in smooth leather, these two new colourways are made from suede material for a more textured look. The overall sneaker has a vintage aesthetic with its sail midsole and classic paneling and shape.

Marking this as a collaboration, both names receive branding on the tongue, heel, insoles, and packaging. Fans of ALD’s NB collabs can find them available now for raffle on the brand’s web store where it is limit one per customer if successful. Each pair retails for $1,050 HKD with the raffle ending on May 10, 11:59 p.m. ET.

(Images: Aimé Leon Dore)

New Balance Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are releasing two new colourways for the 550

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.