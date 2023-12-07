Alice + Olivia launches long-awaited second Jean-Michel Basquiat collection

Alice + Olivia has released their second capsule collection featuring the prolific artworks of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The huge success of their first collaboration with the Basquiat estate has brought Alice + Olivia to the unveiling of their latest capsule collection inspired by the legendary artist. Works featured this time around come from the “King Pleasure” exhibition, which examined the artist’s life and legacy.

“Bringing Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work to life in a new way has been a dream come true! Designing this collection has been an incredible journey,” Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of Alice + Olivia, said. “My mission of blending art and fashion seamlessly to create iconic looks with those who value both are fully realised here with works by one of my favorite artists of all time. I could not be prouder!” Check out some of the stunning pieces from the collection below.

Unbreakable (1987)

Key pieces from the Alice + Olivia collection are the Evelyn Mock Neck Sleeveless Handkerchief Hem Maxi Dress (approximately HK$9,300) and the Tina Tea Length Skirt (approximately HK$1,500) featuring Unbreakable, which was completed just one year before Basquiat’s death. The pieces are bright and bold with “Unbreakable” emblazoned on each, leaving the wearer feeling powerful. The artwork is also featured on the Basquiat Ascent Weekender tote bag (approximately HK$3,800) for you to carry all your needs.

He Was Crazy (1979)

A four-piece series within the Alice + Olivia collection highlights He Was Crazy, one of Basquiat’s earlier experiments with a photocopy machine. A vibrant mix of text, images, and colour, you can wear the artwork as a two-piece with the Delina Long Sleeve Crewneck Top (approximately HK$2,100) and Tina Embellished Maxi Skirt (approximately HK$11,600). Or, if you prefer dresses, wear the Chassidy Maxi Shirt Dress (approximately HK$5,100) instead. Top off your look with the Denny Notch Collar Boyfriend Blazer (approximately HK$6,200).

Other pieces in the Alice + Olivia collection feature artworks such as Basquiat’s Two-Sided Coin (1984), Untitled (1982), and of course, his iconic symbol, the three-pointed crown.

The collection was made available on November 8. Shop them in Alice + Olivia stores, online, or at retailers around the globe.

Alice + Olivia locations around Hong Kong

Shop 3078b, Level 3, 8 Finance Street, ifc Mall, Central

Shop 222, 2/F, 18 Salisbury Rd, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui

Shop 1013 – 1014, 1/F, 1 Austin Road West, Elements (Zone Earth), West Kowloon

(Images: Alice + Olivia)