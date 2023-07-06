AMBUSH releases Cat Ear Headphones and CD Player Case Clutch

AMBUSH is coming out with not one, but two products that you’ll love. As part of the label’s rave collection, a pair of “Cat Ear Headphones” along with an accompanying “CD Player Case Clutch” have been released for all your partying needs.

While not actually a pair of functional headphones, the gleaming steel headset sure makes for a stylish accessory. Miniature studs adorn the triangular cat ears, making up the brand’s signature “A” logo. Slender silver bands frame the wearer’s head, and just like the real thing, a connecting black wire is to be plugged into a socket on the clutch.

CD players are definitely much harder to come by in this day and age, let alone a fashionable clutch bag that’s built exactly like one. Coming in variations of black and silver, it completes the cat girl ensemble. It doubles not only as storage but also as a cute accessory that wearers can display at their waists.

With origins in Tokyo, AMBUSH is a streetwear label owned by Korean-American fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Since it was established in 2008, the brand has amassed an ardent following ranging from Insta micro-celebrities to big name A-listers alike, the latter of which includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky.

The Asian brand started off experimenting with various jewellery designs, and gained a following in the world of K-pop well before the West caught on. Renowned for its creativity, innovation and unique use of colour, AMBUSH has since taken on denim, ready-to-wear apparel, and collaborations with major labels in the fashion world.

With that being said, its products are in high demand. If you want to get your hands on AMBUSH’s Cat Ear Headphones and its accompanying CD Player Case Clutch, be prepared to shell out $2,970 HKD and $4,475 HKD, respectively.

Both accessories are currently sold out on the official website, but be sure to keep an eye out for the restock. Until then, take a closer look at both items below.