Arc’teryx is raising its prices for 2024

Outerwear brand Arc’teryx has just disclosed that it will be increasing the price of some of its products starting from the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

Arc’teryx is currently owned by Amer Sports which in 2019 sold 56% of its ownership to Chinese retailer Anta Sports. Busting out with mainstream success in recent years, Arc’teryx was once a cult outdoors brand for Canadians and made pieces for the Canadian Military under its LEAF (Law Enforcement and Armed Forces) division.

The brand and its Archaeopteryx fossil logo can be seen now on anyone from the seasoned climber to your favourite hip-hop artist. As of late, Arc’teryx has been putting out more and more collaborations with designers like Jil Sander to more niche boutiques like BETTER GIFT SHOP.

Arc’teryx has commented that the price hike is largely due to soaring production logistics costs, and as such will be increasing the price of the Alpha Jacket, Gamma Hoody, Beta Jacket, and another 20 items. To give you an idea of the jump in price, the brand’s signature Beta Jacket will go from JPY 55,000 to 68,200 yen, or roughly HKD 2,960 to HKD 3,675.

On top of the price change, Arc’teryx is also venturing into new areas of product with footwear being just one of the categories it is looking to expand in.

(Image: Arc’teryx/Jil Sander)