Embrace your inner “VERN” at the A. SOCIETY x OFFGOD:TATE pop-up

A. SOCIETY’s latest artist collaboration features Hong Kong’s very own Andrew Mok, a.k.a. Offgod, as well as his older brother, Tate Mok. Catch the collaborative eyewear at their pop-up at K11 Musea, available until February 28.

Titled “VERN” after Offgod’s supervillain alter-ego, the collection is a statement from the new generation of digital natives to embrace the multiple identities inside us without shame. You can choose from three avant-garde models to embody your dark side.

“The mask represents going against the grain, thinking outside the box, not scared of being judged by the general public but being daring enough to make something nobody has seen or wear something people would not normally wear,” Offgod writes. “Especially living somewhere like Hong Kong where most people are taught to stay in line and keep ur mouth shut. Vern is the inner voice that keeps telling me to push the boundaries and express freely through my art.”

As the titular model of the collection, VERN represents what it means to fully become your alter ego. It’s bold and eye-catching with its larger-than-life warped bubbles and sharp points. Coming in “Yellow” and “Crystal,” VERN is fashionable yet functional with scratch-resistant nylon lenses. And of course, they’re compatible with Apple Airpods Max. It’s a natural creative choice for Offgod and his history of shaking things up with his Apple Airpods Max sculptures.

MORPH and FORM are a little more traditional eyewear, but they look nothing like the usual pair of glasses. MORPH features a wavy frame with a skull-like icon on the bridge, whereas FORM is more subdued yet still unique. You can grab MORPH in “Black” or “Off-White” and FORM in “Black” or “Grey.” Both models come with a set of silver magnetic shapes that you can attach to the temples to customise the look. These shapes can also be worn as a pendant on a necklace, which is available as a boxset.

Keep your eyes on Offgod as he continues to spread his artwork through art and fashion. You can cop the “VERN” collection online or head over to its pop-up in K11 Musea. The pop-up will run until February 28.

Location: A. SOCIETY x OFFGOD:TATE VERN pop-up, G31, G/F, MUSE EDITION, 18 Salisbury Rd, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui

(Images: A. SOCIETY / Offgod/TATE)