Audemars Piguet makes the 1017 Alyx 9SM Royal Oak official

Audemars Piguet and 1017 Alyx 9SM are making it official with the launch of four new watch references. Watch collectors probably remember the minimal Royal Oak that 1017 Alyx 9SM founder Matthew Williams had commissioned from MAD Paris a few years back.

This collab picks up where that creation left off, with two Royal Oak and two Royal Oak Offshore references. It is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic watch in a single tone with a brushed dial for a minimal look. The Royal Oak sits at 37mm and is crafted in 18-carat yellow gold with the AP name and 1017 Alyx 9SM featured on the dial at the 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock positions, respectively.

François-Henry Bennahmias, Chief Executive Officer Audemars Piguet, comments, “This is the first time we have dressed the Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore simultaneously, and it was a natural fit thanks to Matthew’s clean, contemporary design! That is the beauty of this collaboration: the synergies are such that we have taken each other to the next level.”

The larger 41mm Royal Oak selfwinding chronograph continues to minimal design with the absence of chronograph counters so that only the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock hands rotate freely on the dial without any markers.

The Royal Oak Offshore versions follow the same clean design on the dial with a tonal bracelet and dial. Only the date aperture, which is emblematic of the Royal Oak Offshore collection, remains at 3 o’clock, next to the AP monogram.

Each of the watches have a sapphire crystal caseback that shows the 22-carat yellow or white gold oscillating weight with 1017 ALYX 9SM engraving to commemorate this collaboration. It also features an engraving of the indication of Newton’s millimeter and rotor weight. The last bit of detail can be found on the caseback ring in the engraved words “Limited Edition.”

On top of the four models, a two-toned piece unique was auctioned off where funds will be distributed to a programme aimed at supporting the education of underprivileged children, notably through the actions of the NGOs Kids in Motion and Right to Play. Pricing for the four Audemars Piguet models ranges from $73,500 USD to $111,500 USD.

(Images: Audemars Piguet)