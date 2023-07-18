Audemars Piguet continues its 34mm Royal Oak offerings with White Ceramic edition

Audemars Piguet continues its gorgeous offerings in the 34mm case size category with a new Royal Oak in White Ceramic.

The selfwinding watch from the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer has been crafted in the lightweight material and is a direct follow-up to one black version released in 2021. This release adds another layer of luxury and subtle contrast via its pink gold screws, hands, hour-markers, crown, caseback ring, and oscillating weight.

Paired with the case and bracelet is a silvered dial that shines with the white ceramic material at different angles. The dial itself sees a pink gold-applied logo and Grande Tapisserie motif. Another subtle trait of the watch is found at the steel folding clasp which has been enriched with a black colour via a Diamond-Like Carbon treatment.

As with all current Royal Oak watches sized at 34mm, this watch receives the dedicated Calibre 5800 movement that was first launched in 2020. This movement offers a 50 hour power reserve and is decorated with Côtes de Genève, circular graining, satin and sunray finishes. The 34mm Royal Oak in White Ceramic is water resistant to a depth of metres. For those interested, this watch is priced at $412,000 HKD over at Audemar Piguet.

(Images: Audemars Piguet)