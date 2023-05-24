facebook
Home > Style > Watches > Audemars Piguet has found a new CEO
Audemars Piguet has found a new CEO
Style
24 May 2023 05:35 PM

Audemars Piguet has found a new CEO

Ambrose Leung

Audemars Piguet has found its new CEO. Set to join the watch brand as early as August this year, Ilaria Resta will be taking the helm after François-Henry Bennahmias.

Resta will not officially be taking the CEO chair until 2024 after a brief transition period. She replaces François-Henry Bennahmias whom has been at Audemars Piguet for almost 30 years, and was there through all of the watch brand’s rise to popularity, collaborations, and formation of AP Houses.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Resta as our new Chief Executive Officer. A visionary leader with a passion for craftsmanship, Ilaria will take Audemars Piguet into the future as we continue to develop our brand, blend tradition with innovation, and strengthen our direct connection to clients. Her proven record of delivering results through a clear strategic thinking based on deep consumer insights will keep AP’s legacy relevant for generations to come and ensure long lasting growth. Ilaria’s belief in the empowerment of teams and her accomplishments as an inspirational leader in corporate sustainability fully align with Audemars Piguet’s long-standing values as an independent family-owned company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank François for his three decades of service. His transformational leadership has been essential in building the success story AP is today. We are grateful for his indelible contribution and his commitment to stay until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition,” says Alessandro Bogliolo, Chairman of Audemars Piguet.

Ilaria Resta comes to AP with 26 years of international experience, working with companies like Procter & Gamble, and more recently was the President of Global Perfumery & Ingredients at Firmenich.

Audemars Piguet
Audemars Piguet has found a new CEO

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.