Audemars Piguet Unmasks New Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man”

Audemars Piguet has just unveiled the second part of its collaboration with Marvel in the form of a Spider-Man-themed Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon.

Picking up where 2021’s Black Panther edition left off, this new watch continues the same level of craftsmanship and futuristic technology. The 42mm watch is made of titanium and black ceramic where Spider-Man sits above the tourbillon and appears to float above the openworked dial design.

“We’re thrilled to share our newest collaboration with Audemars Piguet and celebrate a collection of timepieces featuring cultural icon, Spider-Man. This collaboration showcases the evergreen appeal and global impact of the Spider-Man character, while also benefitting two incredible non-profit organizations helping to further empower today’s youth,” says Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

Each Spider-Man on the dial takes over 50 hours of labour where the hero’s suit is first cut from a block of white gold using a CNC machine and then laser-engraved before being hand-painted by AP’s artisans in Le Brassus.

“For this second collaboration with Marvel, we want to pay tribute to Spider-Man, one of the most popular Super Heroes in the Marvel universe, who is aware that with great power comes great responsibility. And, to mark the occasion, we are pleased to reiterate our commitment to First Book and Ashoka’s work to empower young people to become agents of change; they are our real-life heroes,” comments François-Henry Bennahmias, Chief Executive Officer Audemars Piguet.

Limited to 250 pieces, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” is priced at CHF 195,000 where an additional unique piece “Black Suit Spider-Man” version will be auctioned off to benefit the First Book and Ashoka associations, non-profit organisations that work to empower young people to create change and a positive impact. Learn more over at the dedicated Audemars Piguet page.

(Images: Marvel/Audemars Piguet)