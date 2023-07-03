Audemars Piguet debuts four new 37mm gem-set Royal Oak Offshore watches

Audemars Piguet has just released four new 37mm Royal Oak Offshore watches in celebration of the Offshore‘s 30th anniversary.

Looking to put some extra shine on these smaller-sized variants of the Royal Oak Offshore, Audemars Piguet has elected to apply some serious gemsetting techniques to the lineup. Arriving in multiple case materials like 18-carat pink gold, yellow gold, or stainless steel, this is a continuation of the evolution of aesthetics presented in 2021 with the 43mm models.

A few updates to note on these four new models can be found on the fresh new dial with a new Lady Tapisserie motif. Each truncated pyramid has been slightly widened, and gone is the snailed zone found on former 37 mm dials. The “AP” monogram has also been redesigned to better harmonize with the proportions of the watch in place of the “Audemars Piguet” signature.

The four precious stone 37mm Royal Oak Offshores can be found below:

First of the novelties’ highlights is the 18-carat pink gold case version. This version sees 32 baguette-cut rubies, tsavorites, topaz, tanzanites, amethysts and orange, yellow, green, blue, violet and pink sapphires for a total of ~2.33 carats. Black and pink gold are always a winning combination, but the addition of the rainbow bezel raises the bar of luxury and playfulness.

Of the baguette variants, another colorful version with an 18-carat yellow gold case is present. This watch’s bezel is set with 32 baguette-cut tsavorites as well as blue and yellow sapphires. For some reason, this reminds me of the Brazilian flag.

The stainless steel version sets things apart with its Salmon dial matched 32 brilliant-cut diamonds on the bezel. Paired with a grey strap, this is a very clean watch that stands out with white diamonds that draw the eyes the to the stunning dial.

Last, 18-carat pink gold returns but rather than colourful stones, AP has elected to match its pink gold case with 32 brilliant-cut white diamonds (~1.02 carat). Like the aforementioned Salmon dial, this watch opts for a tonal rubber strap to emphasise the watches contrasting dial, this time in a light blue shade.

Each watch is powered by Audemars Piguet’s selfwinding chronograph, the Calibre 2385, and is equipped with Audemars Piguet’s interchangeable strap system. The diamond-set models are accompanied by a pin buckle, while the baguette-set versions are fitted with an elegant AP folding clasp.

Head over to Audemars Piguet to learn more about the new 37mm Offshore models.

(Images: Audemars Piguet)