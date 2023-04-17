Audemars Piguet celebrates 30 years of the Royal Oak Offshore with four black ceramic editions

Audemars Piguet is celebrating the 30th-anniversary of its iconic Royal Oak Offshore.

The chunkier sibling to the Royal Oak will be released in four new versions, including one that’s directly inspired by the “End of Days” (ref. 25770SN) version that was made popular by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1999.

Leading the pack is a black ceramic version of the e Royal Oak Offshore Flying Tourbillon Chronograph. Sitting at 43mm, this is the first time that a 43mm Offshore has been fitted with a ceramic caseback. Limited to just 1,000 pieces, the Calibre 2967-powered watch features a blackened 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight and sees hits of green on the rehaut and is equipped with a matching green rubber strap.

For those interested in celebrating one of AP’s most iconic partnerships, an “End of Days” homage is offered up in a limited batch of 500 pieces. This black ceramic watch is also sized at 43mm and also sees the “Méga Tapisserie” dial pattern but is accented with bright-yellow details and a black calfskin strap with yellow stitchings.

(Images: Audemars Piguet)