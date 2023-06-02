Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship — Here’s the first peek

Awake NY already has the fashion world buzzing with the opening of its flagship store in the Lower East Side of New York City earlier this week. Besides the store itself, an easy-to-miss Easter egg of sorts has fanboy excited too, perhaps more so. We’re talking about, specifically, a first look at the Awake NY x Nike Air Ship, hanging casually from the ceiling of the brand’s freshly-opened flagship store.

Originally released in 1984, the Air Ship was designed by Bruce Kilgore as an update to the Air Force 1 released just two years prior. The Air Ship was first basketball shoe worn by Michael Jordan in the NBA. Now updated by Awake NY, the shoe features a White/Sail leather upper. The right shoe is accented in Gym Red, while the left features Game Royal blue.

The Awake NY x Nike Air Ship’s upper features co-branded details such as a metallic silver swoosh beside a stitched “A” for Awake NY. An aged midsole, and semi-translucent outsole add to the vintage silhouette. Purported to release later this year through Awake NY, there’s nothing to do now but wait. Check out the image below.