Balenciaga gives its Triple S sneakers a denim makeover

Having enjoyed immense popularity since its launch in 2017, Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers are making waves with a brand-new denim colourway.

The sneakers have enraptured fans with countless unique designs since it was first unveiled, gaining something of a cult following. This time, Balenciaga is hopping onto current fashion trends and borrowing inspiration from ’90s nostalgia. While the appearance of chunky sneakers has slowed down, the Triple S has carved itself out as one of the models that continues to shine.

True to Balenciaga’s love for big, bold silhouettes, the shoes are first and foremost fashioned with the model’s iconic triple sole. The shoe’s upper is awash entirely in light blue denim, its panels blending smoothly with matching shoelaces, pull tabs and rubber outsoles.

The Balenciaga logo is embroidered in white, popping out amidst an ocean of blue denim. Other subtle white accents include the “Triple S” branding at the tongue of the shoe, along with a size indicator at its toe.

For a closer look at the new sneakers – or might we say, jeakers, scroll through the gallery down below. Balenciaga’s Denim Triple S sneakers are retailing for $1,100 USD, and are available for purchase on the official website.

