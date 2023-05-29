The Balenciaga Triple S Mule has arrived

Balenciaga‘s Triple S mule has arrived.

The popular chunky sneakers maintains most of its signature design traits, with its full-leather uppers, size embroidery on the toe, and embossed branding. As a sneaker that has been synonymous with the label, and has lead the chunky sneaker trend for the last few years, this convertible version of the Triple S is ready for the summer season.

While there have been many luxe versions of chunky sneakers and multiple colourways for those releases, no high fashion label has really embraced the mule like how New Balance has with its 2002R line of footwear — that is until the Balenciaga Triple S Mule. This new release takes the infamous silhouette and chops off the rear for a new way to enjoy the sneaker.

Priced roughly $2,000 HKD less than its full version counterpart, this version is for those looking for something a little more relaxing to wear while going out for quick trips.

The shoe’s signature Triple S stacked front and sole is continued, but as the name suggests, the mule version features an open-back design for easy slip-on wearability. This mule versions can currently be found on Balenciaga’s Korean web store and other select stockists like FARFETCH for a price of ₩ 1,260,000 (approximately $7,450 HKD). Those interested can elect for the signature red and black version or a cream variation.

(Images: Balenciaga)