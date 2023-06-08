Balenciaga’s “Worn-Out” Defenders are beat-up with a purpose

If you’re a sneakerhead who worries about getting their pristine shoes dirty, or if you like their beat-up look in itself, this one’s for you. The newest iteration of Balenciaga’s revered Defender shoe is true to its namesake, “Worn-Out”, and you’ll see why.

Renowned for creative director Demna Gvasalia’s unique take on design, the Spanish luxury fashion house’s clothing, footwear and accessory releases are always seen to be unconventional and cutting-edge. With this being said, its latest sneaker design is no different.

Defying expectations, the “Worn-Out” defenders are encrusted not in bling, but in something drastically different – layers upon layers of dust and dirt. Receiving the same treatment as Balenciaga’s 3XL trainer, which was similarly doused in mud, the shoe evokes reactions of both confusion and amusement.

The original Defender shoe is already a frequent recipient of much incredulity, given its ballooning tire soles. While the “Worn-Out” model retains the same silhouette, incorporating layers of mesh and toned leather throughout its body, it has received a noticeable upgrade. A generous coating of grime enshrouds the crisp white of the sneaker, abrasions making their marks across its exterior.

Balenciaga’s recognisable logo adorns the tongue, the tip of the toe and the back of the shoe, branding the design as its own. A pull-on tab at the back, a soft-cloth wipe, and soiled shoelaces add a touch of character to the silhouette.

Challenging the traditional boundaries that govern the world of fashion, the Spanish luxury brand is at the forefront of creative expression. An acclaimed, sought-after fashion house, Balenciaga cements its position as one of the pioneers of unconventional luxury through its use of true craftsmanship and a broad imagination.

Retailing for $1,550 USD, the men’s Balenciaga “Worn-Out” Defenders are now available for purchase in official Balenciaga stores and select online retailers. Check out more photos of the shoes below.