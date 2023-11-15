The quirkiest Longchamp collaborations to add to your collection

Unisex, customisable, and an incredible blank canvas, it is no wonder why Longchamp is a designer’s dream partner. Here are some of the most curious Longchamp collaborations of all time.

Longchamp is a French fashion brand that has really managed to put its handbags in the forefront for many years now. More wallet-friendly than the infamous high fashion brands from Paris, Longchamp has understood practicality and functionality in design for many years now. Whilst the house also produces clothing and smaller leather goods, its attention to its staple collections has never waived.

Le Pliage, Longchamp’s most beloved (entirely foldable!) handbag, has been subject to many collaborations over time, be it with artists or with other major fashion houses. Made with nylon, leather, and/or canvas, the collection is all about having fun, and celebrating the creative spirit of the French fashion staple. Below, we take a closer look at some of the best Longchamp collaborations in recent years — many of which are sadly not available anymore (though they may be found in pre-loved or secondhand market places).

The best Longchamp collaborations so far

Longchamp x Robert Indiana

Longchamp has a special connection to the arts, and this collaboration with the iconic American artist pays real tribute to this. Featuring the iconic LOVE artwork, this partnership may feature graphic simplicity, yet exudes optimistic colours and the emotional and nostalgic message of Robert Indiana’s work. It is currently available online and in stores.

Longchamp x Toiletpaper

The Longchamp x Toiletpaper collection caused quite a stir when it launched. Featuring Le Pliage in a range of quirky designs, the collaboration is the brainchild of Longchamp and Toiletpaper magazine founders Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Bursting with positive energy and unique motifs, this vibrant collaboration is definitely one for the more daring Longchamp lover.

Longchamp x Maison Filt

Could this be the most popular Longchamp collaboration of all time? Honing in on the trendy strong shopping bag trend, this partnership truly honoured French fashion style — in particular grocery run fashion style. For Longchamp x Maison Filt, the collection saw a series of handbag-turned-shopping-bags, pairing Filt’s netted design with the trademark leather handles and flap of the Le Pliage.

Longchamp x André Saraiva

Street artist André Saraiva launched his first-ever handbag collection with Longchamp in 2022 through this special collab. Celebrating French culture, a series of playful doodles adorn the bags in four sizes and styles, showcasing Saraiva’s signature Mr A and Mrs A characters. The massively smiling ‘AMOUR’ motif certainly turns any wearer’s frown upside down.

Longchamp x Emotionally Unavailable

Founded by Edison Chen and Kybum Lee, Emotionally Unavailable (EU) is a contemporary fashion brand. They first collaborated with Longchamp in 2021, touching on the humorous nature of both labels. The words “Been a CHAMP a LONG time” are playfully featured on several designs, and symbolise the open-minded attitude of both Longchamp and EU.

Longchamp x Pokémon

During the height of the recent Pokémon-mania, Longchamp announced a very special collaboration featuring the iconic Pikachu character. Going beyond the bags, the adorable yellow figure could be found on phone cases and scarves, in bold colourways of black and white, and even a special edition in red.

Longchamp x Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott has collaborated with Longchamp a few times, and his designs are still available on secondhand markets at pretty steep prices. In 2017, Jeremy paid tribute to mass media with the use of Marilyn Monroe’s image on the Le Pliage bag, and the words ‘As Seen on TV’ over the top. It was a limited edition bag, and sold out quickly.

Longchamp x Mr. Bags

This was perhaps one of the cutest Longchamp collaborations. To celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Pig in 2019, Longchamp partnered with Mr. Bags (or Tao Liang) for a series of pig-inspired bags. The influential Chinese fashion blogger drew inspiration from the animal in a number of ways: curly tails, pointed ears, and even an adorable snout.