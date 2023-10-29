We all need a pair of fail-safe shoes that fit us on any day and for any occasion. Both when we’re going for a casual lunch, and when we’re dressing up for a formal dinner. Here are five Mary Janes from five brands that will stay in your top drawer from now on.

While the origin of Mary Janes is unknown, it has appeared on the fashion scene since the early 20th century. Essentially, Mary Janes are characterised by a low-cut design, rounded or squared toes, and fastened by a strap across the instep. Over the years, shoes have evolved in style and material but have remained timelessly chic, whether worn by children or adults.

Mary Janes are not only always in fashion but they’re also versatile. Flat, lifted, or five-inch heightened, the design of this classic shoe is endless. Here are the five Mary Jane shoes that you need to get your hands on.

The best Mary Jane pumps to shop right now

Dior’s Jolie Pump is a classic Mary Jane that could be your go-to for any casual or elegant days, for its heels are only two inches high and the square toe makes for a comfy wear. The brand’s sophisticated signature is expressed through the white CD resin pearl and an engraved star.

For a touch of something different, Maison Margiela offers an adorable Mary Jane with a tabi split-toe. Inspired by the traditional 15th century Japanese socks, the Tabi Mary-Jane has been part of the debut collection since 1989. With a two centimetre height, it’s the perfect shoe for all-day wear.

Being relatively new, the 2019-born shoe brand Nodaleto embraces the vibrancy and versatility of today’s fashion in its designs. Bulla Bacara is a Mary Jane pump with a double strap and 45 millimetre-high heels. The patent leather is available in three colours: red, black, and ceramic white. If you wish to tweak up your classic MJ, the metallic leather in silver is the one to go.

For a really, really elevated look, Gianvito Rossi’s Mary Jane comes with block platforms. The all-white Nappa leather plus the high heels add a feminine element to any look, whether worn with or without stockings.

Les Ballerines from Jacquemus are a flat Mary Jane invigorated with a playful note. Made of calf leather in beige colour, these flats resemble ballerinas’ footwear, which goes well with a young yet neat aesthetic.

This story first appeared here.