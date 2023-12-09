10 best metallic and glitter party bags for all your festive outfits

With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s high time you start curating your festive-approved holiday party outfits. If you were looking to stand out amongst the sea of party-goers, we can’t recommend these metallic, glittery, and crystal studded party-approved bags enough.
Some of our favourite fashion labels have introduced a fresh fleet of looks that are truly apropos for festive joy. Take American leather goods company Coach for example, whose Shine collection sees metallic bags that have been polished to perfection, or Bottega Veneta’s deliciously opulent high-gloss Sardines in silver or gold that demand to be held and appreciated in the hand.
If you’re more of a crystals and sparkles kinda gal, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Versace too have crystal-studded bags that will catch the light with every swish and turn you make on the dance floor.
If you’ve yet to get started on planning for your holiday wardrobe ahead of the soirees, grand galas, and festive dinners that are typical of this festive season, then we’ve got more than a few options that you may want to keep on your radar where holiday party bag designs are concerned.
10 best metallic and crystal studded bags for all your festive partying this year:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Coach Shine Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
- Miu Miu Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo bag
- Prada Cleo Satin Bag with Crystals
- Bottega Veneta Sardine in Metallic Patent Leather
- Balenciaga Hourglass XS with Rhinestones in Black
- Dior Small Book Tote in Gold Tone with White Butterfly Zodiac Embroidery
- Valentino Garavani Small Locò Shoulder Bag with Rhinestones
- Tory Burch Mini Kara Tweed Flap Bag
- Self Portrait Silver Metallic Micro Embellished Crescent Bag
- Versace La Medusa Crystal Bag
- Giarite Rio
As its name implies, Coach’s latest 2023 holiday collection is all about high gloss lustre and shine. Inspired by Christmas tinsel and other festive knick-knacks, much of the Coach Shine collection includes icons as the Tabby and the Penn bags, this time in either metallic silver or gold patent leather. A whimsical new addition by way of the silver Star bag also joins the Shine line-up for those who relish novelty, sporting two top handles in addition to a crossbody strap.
For the second year running, Italian luxury label Miu Miu has been crowned the hottest brand in fashion. That comes as no surprise given how the brand has hit the ground running with its Gen Z-approved formula of gorpcore quirkiness. For the holidays, Miu Miu hits all the right notes with its signature Wander mini hobo bag, this time in a luscious matte gold leather satin and silk that’s perfect for any Y2K princess.
While Prada has been better known for its penchant for uniformity and utilitarianism, the Italian label is still capable of churning up a party-appropriate look when the occasion calls. Take the Cleo bag for example, which has been released in a satin guise encrusted with crystals. Available in a multitude of colours from mint to gold, all it takes is for a strobe of light to transform it from arm candy to disco ball. What’s more, its strap can be adjusted for both shoulder and crossbody wear too.
Under Creative Director Matthieu Blazy’s tenure, a new shape by way of the aptly-named Sardine was introduced, and is set to become a classic in its own right. The slim pochette has been revamped for the holidays with a new facade, this time courtesy of an eye-catching metallic patent leather weave that’s available in either gold or silver. Expect a colour-matched sardine-shaped polished metal handle for this gasp-inducing metallic bag masterpiece.
The top-handle design of the Hourglass bag with its distinctive concave base and ‘B’ hardware charm has successfully captured the hearts of the fashion-forward crowd for offering a deceptively simple, yet subtly surrealist shape, to such a degree that it has now become a modern house code for the brand. For the holidays, the Hourglass XS with Rhinestones stuns with incomparable dazzle, leaving no notes, no cap.
The Dior Book Tote has become an inimitable sartorial classic, but we won’t say no to a little dress up for the season. The iconic Dior bag – famed for its no-nonsense-yet-chic lines have been decorated with intricate needlework to feature a constellation of butterfly motifs in gilded thread, for a touch of demure, ladylike sparkle. Its versatile shape also means that it’s not only great for the holiday season, but also beyond.
Baguette-style handbags have been on the up and up since millennium-inspired Y2K ensembles made a comeback among the Gen Z set. Valentino Garavani’s small Locò bag warrants consideration for the It Girl looking to take it back to 2002 – in style. Constructed out of supple calfskin and lined with nappa leather within, this chic number is Christmas Party Barbie done right with its fuchsia-hued rhinestone crystals throughout. For extra mileage, this number is equipped with both a detachable sliding chain strap and a detachable handle, so you can wear it as a crossbody/shoulder bag or as a handbag.
What better way to incorporate the merriment of the holiday spirit into their outfit, than by adding a dash of tinsel magic? No, we’re not talking about wrapping a yard of tinsel around your neck, but by rather tastefully combining the holiday must-have to your festive looks via the Tory Burch Mini Kara Tweed Flap Bag. Made of a grey boucle tweed, it is also interspersed with silver tinsel, ideal for the season.
London-based fashion label Self Portrait is easily one of the most promising names to emerge from the fashion landscape since it was founded in 2013 by Penang-born designer, Han Chong. Beyond dresses, their range of Bow bags has also made a splash among luxury consumers, and are all perfect additions for a festive wardrobe owing to their bedazzled opulence. The Micro Crescent Bow Bag with Pink Rhinestones is an especially novel addition in particular for both its minute dimensions and versatility.
No list of sparkle and shine would be complete without mentioning the originators and purveyors of nineties excess: Versace. Predictably when the need for a bedazzled holiday accessory arises, one can count on the Milanese fashion house to deliver. This is proven true with the La Medusa bag, which has been released in a ‘Crystal’ iteration that bears a striking constellation of ombre embellishments that accompany a colour-matched handle. Think aurora borealis, but in your hand. Need we say more?
Those who scroll on Instagram often would’ve stopped to gawk at Giarite’s bags at some point. Known for its eye-catching crystal bags, the brand has sparkled it way to fame over the past few years. For the festive season, the sparkly Rio is the perfect accompaniment to your festive ‘fits. Besides a rectangular shape that accommodates all your party essentials, it’s also studded with rhinestone crystals for a real-life ‘Kira Kira’ effect. Wear it across the body with its crossbody strap, or carry it in your hands with its classic top handle.
Hero and featured image credit: Valentino
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
– Typically in most cases, smaller bags that feature interesting design elements, such as the use of sequins, tend to work best in a party setting to help catch the eye.